Erika Kirk, widow of murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has condemned comedians, podcasters and commentators for making light of political assassination and joking about her late husband’s death, calling the behavior “beyond disgusting.” Her statement on X on Sunday, November 8, followed the circulation of a leaked recording from a sold-out Dave Chappelle show in which the comedian said he felt “better” following her husband’s murder.

Erika Kirk condemns jokes about political assassination

Erika Kirk emphasized that her husband’s killing had permanently affected her and their two children. BY: MEGA

Although Erika did not explicitly name Chappelle, her post followed the circulation of audio from his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. “To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,” she wrote on Sunday.

Erika emphasized that her husband’s killing had permanently affected her and their two children. “My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.

Warning against the normalization of such violence, she added, “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay… It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

She concluded, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

Leaked Dave Chappelle recording circulates online, sparking criticism

Dave Chappelle discussed Charlie Kirk’s assassination and acknowledged that his reaction might be controversial. BY: MEGA

In the recording from his Madison Square Garden performance, Chappelle discussed Charlie’s assassination and acknowledged that his reaction might be controversial. “I feel f***** up saying this. It’s scary being a public speaker,” he said. “And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered… And I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.”

“I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, ‘Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!’” he continued.

The audio was heavily circulated on X, prompting criticism and putting Chappelle back in the heat of controversy.

Charlie Kirk previously defended Dave Chappelle

Charlie Kirk defended Dave Chappelle after an armed man attacked the comedian onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles. BY: MEGA

Some users responded to Erika’s statement by sharing a May 2022 post in which Charlie defended Chappelle after an armed man attacked the comedian onstage during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles.

“By refusing to charge the armed maniac who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, [district attorney] George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable — and even encouraged — against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime,” Charlie wrote at the time.

The attacker, Isaiah Lee, was sentenced to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest and was later conditionally released to a recovery center.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah university

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. BY: MEGA

Charlie, the 31-year-old co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during an outdoor campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025. He was taking questions from audience members when the shooting occurred. Investigators later recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle near the suspect’s escape route. The assassination drew condemnation from Democratic and Republican officials alike and renewed national debate over political violence.