Tim Pool warned Republicans of the drastic shift in young voters. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA / FOX NEWS

In his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trumpachieved a rare breakthrough that very few Republicans could: a major gain among young voters, a group that has traditionally been loyal to the Democratic coalition.

Now, however, the momentum seems to be swinging back. That fact was echoed by right-wing influencer Tim Pool in his conversation with Fox News host Jesse Watters on a recent episode of Jesse Watters Primetime.

Jesse Watters pulls out alarming numbers

Jesse Watters asked Tim Pool how the GOP can win back young voters. BY: FOX NEWS

Democrats made up significant ground among key demographic groups in the midterm elections, winning control of both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Two days after the historic defeat, Watters asked Pool how the GOP could win back its young voters. He also revealed the shocking numbers, pointing out the dramatic shift among young voters.

“The younger generation,” Watters began. “You saw the numbers. Under 30 swung like 32 points left, which is insane, and this younger generation, it’s like as big as the baby boomers. You can’t just forget about ’em. How do Republicans — I can’t even believe I’m saying this — win back young men?”

A 40-point revolt against the GOP

Tim Pool explained the 40-point swing towards Democrats. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA ON UNSPLASH

Pool, who is also a MAGA influencer and host of the “Timcast” podcast, did not have an answer to that question.

However, he warned Republicans against assuming they could persuade young men to swing back to their side, claiming that the swing is very dangerous.

“I’m not sure they do, and it’s worse than people realize: 18- to 29-year-old young white men with no college degrees swung 40 points to the Democrats, and I don’t think it’s all because they’re socialists,” Pool said. “I think it’s because many of them want to burn the Republican Party down.”

Why young voters are unsatisfied

Tim Pool explained why young voters are angry. BY: LEO_VISIONS ON UNSPLASH

Pool connected the backlash faced by the GOP to Trump’s cushioned approach to deportation policies for undocumented immigrants, especially in the farm and hospitality sectors.

The anger also extended to Republican support for H-1B visas, with Pool stating that many young men see these positions as evidence that the GOP is not prioritizing American workers.

“Their attitude is largely, ‘You know what? You do not support America. You are basically just Democrats as it is,” Pool said. He described the mood among this group as “nuclear,” indicating that the frustration among young voters is not about just one policy but about a broader feeling of being abandoned by the GOP.

GOP also lost ground with Hispanic voters

The GOP also lost Hispanic voters. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA ON UNSPLASH

According to a report by the Associated Press, Republicans also lost most of their Hispanic voters, gained by Trump in 2024. Only 33% of voters said that they would back the GOP, while 40% voted for Trump two years ago. Furthermore, 60% of Hispanic voters said that they would vote for the Democratic candidate.

The data was evident when Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate Race.