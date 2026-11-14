A Washington union leader accused ICE officers of 'picking people off like serial killers.' BY: MEGA

A Washington state union leader has accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers of targeting immigrant farmworkers with tactics resembling those of “serial killers,” claiming families often discover their loved ones have disappeared only after finding their vehicles abandoned along rural roads.

The disturbing patterns of ICE

ICE arrested approximately 2,500 people across Washington between March and August. BY: MEGA

Elizabeth Strater, national vice president of the United Farm Workers (UFW) union, described a disturbing pattern of immigration arrests in Yakima County, where federal agents have reportedly intensified enforcement operations against agricultural workers.

“They’re not doing the big showy raids. They’re just picking people off like serial killers. The only way the family finds out what’s happened is that they find the car abandoned on the side of the road. And it’s in vast numbers,” Strater claimed.

Her accusations come amid heightened immigration enforcement across Washington, where ICE arrested approximately 2,500 people between March and August, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Yakima County has emerged as a major enforcement hotspot, recording 445 arrests over three months. Many of those detained reportedly work on dairy farms already struggling with an avian flu outbreak.

“Yakima is ground zero for ICE right now. They have more deportations than Seattle,” Strater said. “There are roving patrols of ICE agents, in unmarked cars, masked and armed, and they are picking farm workers off one at a time. One car at a time, going after people on their way to work on agricultural roads.”

Traffic stop arrests

Immigrant advocates warned that the arrests are tearing apart families. BY: MEGA

Unlike large workplace raids, many Yakima arrests reportedly occur during traffic stops or encounters involving other law enforcement agencies. ICE classifies such detentions as “at large” arrests.

David Morales, a volunteer with the Yakima Immigrant Response Network, said many detainees have lived in the United States for years, sometimes decades.

“These are really deeply embedded families, and they have many loved ones who are students and full participants that have been employed for decades,” Morales told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “It’s a completely different feel when that’s happening, because you’re completely splitting families apart and just ripping the fabric out of a community.”

Avian flu concerns

An avian flu outbreak has reportedly affected at least 33 cattle herds. BY: UNSPLASH

The enforcement operations have also raised public health concerns as dairy workers face an ongoing avian flu outbreak.

At least 33 cattle herds have reportedly been affected, while one death has been confirmed. Local health officials reported three confirmed human cases, although UFW representatives believe infections are more widespread.

Union officials warn that workers fearing deportation may avoid medical appointments, potentially allowing infections to go undetected.

“If a worker is at risk or if he’s gotten infected, they don’t go to the doctor,” a UFW spokeswoman told KING-TV. “They don’t want to miss work, especially with what’s going on nationally with the administration and the ICE raids.”

Lack of communication

Elizabeth Strater warned that Spanish-speaking farmworkers lack essential information about the avian flu. BY: MEGA

Strater also criticized the lack of communication about the outbreak, saying workers lack reliable guidance about protecting themselves and handling infected cattle.

The county’s health hotline reportedly offers information only in English, creating another barrier for Spanish-speaking agricultural workers.

“There might be something on the Yakima County Health Department website, but that’s not where workers are getting their information, and they don’t have the information they need,” Strater said.