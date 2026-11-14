The Trump admin denied allegations that female Cabinet members are being disproportionately blamed for setbacks. BY: MEGA

The White House is pushing back against suggestions that female Cabinet members are being forced to shoulder the blame for President Donald Trump’s administration’s setbacks, as five of the eight women initially appointed to senior positions have departed his second administration.

Disproportionately punishing women

Five of the eight women initially appointed to President Donald Trump’s Cabinet or senior administration positions have been replaced. BY: MEGA

The departures represent a dramatic reversal from Trump’s early celebration of female representation in his administration, when he declared himself “thrilled” to be the most female-friendly Republican president in history during a Women’s History Month event in March 2025.

Only three of those eight women remain: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers rejected suggestions that women are being disproportionately pushed out while male officials facing criticism remain in their positions.

“President Trump has assembled the greatest administration in history, selecting each member of his incredible team based on one criterion: their ability to deliver for the American people,” Rogers said. “Unlike the identity-politics-obsessed Democrats, the president judges individuals on merit and qualifications, not immutable characteristics.”

Susie Wiles replaced

Susie Wiles became the latest woman to depart, resigning just three days after the 2026 midterm elections. BY: MEGA

The latest departure came when White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced her resignation three days after Republicans suffered a bruising defeat in the 2026 midterm elections.

Wiles, the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff, was replaced by Stephen Miller, a leading architect of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

Her exit followed a defiant message to staff in which she promised to “take a page out of President Trump’s playbook” and insisted “we have no intention of backing down” despite the election results.

Wiles’ resignation follows the departures of four other prominent female officials, all replaced by men.

Homeland Security shakeup

Kristi Noem was fired in March following criticism of immigration enforcement operations. BY: MEGA

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was fired March 5 following mounting criticism of her handling of immigration enforcement operations, including the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Noem also faced scrutiny over a $220 million advertising campaign encouraging immigrants to self-deport. A White House source characterized her removal as the “culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures.”

Markwayne Mullin ended up replacing her.

Other women who were replaced

Pam Bondi departed in April amid President Donald Trump’s frustration over her handling of the Epstein files. BY: MEGA

Attorney General Pam Bondi departed in April amid Trump’s frustration with her handling of the Epstein files and perceived failure to pursue his political opponents. Todd Blanche succeeded her.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer also resigned in April following an internal investigation involving allegations of an affair with a staffer and misuse of travel funds. Keith Sonderling replaced her.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned in May, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis, although reports suggested disagreements over Iran had strained her relationship with Trump.

Gabbard previously testified that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, contradicting Trump’s assessment.

“I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having it,” the president said in June 2025.

Jay Clayton ultimately replaced Gabbard.