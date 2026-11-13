Harry Enten broke down what could happen in 2028 if the midterm results carried over. BY: ARROYO-OCONNOR / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten used the network’s Magic Wall to show what the presidential election could look like if the voting patterns from the midterms carried into 2028.

While appearing on Laura Coates Live, Enten walked through how several states that backed Donald Trump in 2024 could turn blue.

Democratic wave

Laura Coates noted how successful Democrats had been in the midterm elections. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA/UNSPLASH

Before bringing Enten on, host Laura Coates noted how successful Democrats had been in the midterm elections.

“Right now, Democrats are on track to control a majority of state governments across the country. Put another way, 75% of Americans are going to live in a state with a Democratic governor, and 53% will live in Democratic trifectas,” she said.

“So what could this mean for 2028? CNN’s Harry Enten is at the magic wall for us tonight.”

‘Republican panic’

Harry Enten said Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes in 2024. BY: JOAKIM HONKASALO/UNSPLASH

Enten explained how the next presidential election might play out with the midterm results applied to the Electoral College map.

He also agreed with other Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who called the midterms “close to an extinction-level event” for the GOP.

“You know, after Tuesday’s results, I’m here to tell you why the Republican panic is so real,” Enten began.

“Why phrases like extinction level results, well, very much apply based upon Tuesday. Why do I say that? Well, let’s take a look at the electoral map, looking ahead to 2028. And we’re going to apply the results from Tuesday, from the results from the House of U.S. Representatives.”

Enten said Trump won 312 electoral votes in 2024 before showing how the map could change based on the latest House results.

“But what happens if we apply the results of Tuesday?” he asked. “Well, we’ll start in Pennsylvania. That turns blue.”

Turning blue

Harry Enten went through several states that could turn blue in 2028. BY: IAN HUTCHINSON/UNSPLASH

Enten then went through states that could turn blue in his hypothetical 2028 map.

“How about Michigan? That turns blue. How about Wisconsin? That turns blue. And now Democrats are already at 270 electoral votes. But we ain’t done yet,” he said.

“No no no no no. Ohio, which hasn’t gone blue on the Democratic, on the presidential level, since 2012. That turns blue — 287 electoral votes. But again, we just got to keep going.”

Iowa was the next state to turn blue, giving Democrats 293 electoral votes. Enten also added Indiana, which has voted for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1964.

“Now we’re north of 300 electoral votes for Democrats,” he continued. “Let’s go to the southeast. North Carolina, it turns blue. Now we’re up to 320 electoral votes.”

“My goodness gracious,” Enten exclaimed.

‘Extinction-level result’

Harry Enten said it could be a potential blowout like ‘we haven’t seen since the 1980s.’ BY: KELLY SIKKEMA/UNSPLASH

But Enten still had more states to add to the Democratic side of the map.

“How about Georgia? It turns blue. 336 electoral votes for the Democrats. Let’s go out west. We’ll go to Arizona. Arizona turns blue. 347 for the Democrats. How about Nevada? Nevada turns blue. 353 electoral votes for the Democrats,” he said.

“And then the [makes exploding sound] takes the cake. Texas turns blue. And that get you to 393 electoral votes for the Democrats,” the analyst added.

“Woof, that is a blowout we haven’t seen since the 1980s … Bottom line is this extinction-level result? Absolutely right ahead of 2028.”