CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said President Donald Trump’s White House has become ‘factionalized’ after Susie Wiles was replaced by Stephen Miller. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said the tension inside Donald Trump‘s White House is bringing back memories of his first term.

On her show, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the anchor discussed the latest changes in the administration, including former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles replacement by Stephen Miller.

The shake-up also comes as some Republicans blame the president’s war in Iran for the party’s midterm losses.

‘Knives out days’

Susie Wiles was replaced by Stephen Miller. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

“The announcement that Susie Wiles was out and Steven Miller was in stunned many people inside the West Wing this afternoon,” Collins said.

“It’s hard to overstate, really, just how factionalized that environment has become in the last several days alone,” she added.

The CNN anchor shared that aides told her the atmosphere inside the White House reminded them of the “knives out days” of Trump’s first presidency.

Donald Trump’s inner circle

Susie Wiles leaving might be just the beginning of more changes to President Donald Trump’s team. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Collins said Wiles leaving might be just the beginning of more changes to Trump’s team.

“Now, many people believe that Susie Wiles’ departure will only accelerate the shift in the balance of power in the president’s inner circle that is underway right now,” she continued. “The president has just elevated the architect of his administration’s belligerent immigration enforcement campaign, just days after CNN’s voter polls found that 58 percent of voters thought those actions had gone too far.”

Controversial pick

Stephen Miller isn’t a popular choice among White House critics. BY: RENE DEANDA/UNSPLASH

Miller isn’t a popular choice among critics, especially after his response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Collins said Miller defended the federal agents involved and called “the U.S. citizen a ‘would-be assassin’ — something that turned out to not even be close to being true.”

According to the anchor’s sources, “the president’s anger was growing in the last few days, as he consumed news coverage of Republicans’ historic losses — and Wiles was one of the people he blamed for it.”

The losses were so bad that even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the results “close to an extinction-level event.”

Choosing Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump chose Stephen Miller because he ‘gets it.’ BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

After the midterms, Trump announced that Wiles would be stepping down and Miller would take over as chief of staff.

“I wanted to make a change. I think Susie’s done a very good job, great job. But I just wanted to make a change,” the president told reporters. “Stephen’s been great. We gotta make moves. Sometimes in life you have to make moves.”

When asked why he chose Miller, Trump said the adviser has “been with me from the beginning” and “gets it.”

Miller first worked with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. He later joined the White House as a senior adviser.