President Donald Trump said Republican candidates, rather than his own performance, were responsible for the party's midterm election losses. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump has refused to accept responsibility for Republicans’ midterm election losses, according to Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN commentator discussed his recent White House meeting with the president during a November 12 appearance on Sean Hannity‘s eponymous Fox News show.

Trump was ‘immovable’ on midterm election blame

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith interviewed President Donald Trump on November 12, following Republicans’ losses in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

Smith said they discussed Republicans’ midterm losses and that Trump wouldn’t budge when asked whether he bore any responsibility.

“We talked about the devastating losses in the midterms and how the GOP essentially got slaughtered,” Smith said on Hannity.

“I asked him, is he willing to point the finger at himself, and he was dogged. He was ‘no way.’ He was immovable in that regard.”

Trump had urged voters to treat the midterms as though he were on the ballot, but during their interview, which Smith shared on November 12, the president argued that he wasn’t personally on the ballot.

Trump questions Republican candidates’ appeal to voters

President Donald Trump maintained that the midterm results would have been different if he had been running for office himself, according to Stephen A. Smith. BY: MEGA

Trump suggested to Smith that voters were dissatisfied with Republican candidates rather than with him.

“Well, they didn’t do it. They didn’t put me on the ballot. The people didn’t believe in the candidates, perhaps,” the president said.

Smith later recounted their exchange to Hannity, saying, “He said, ‘I wasn’t on the ballot.’ I said, ‘That makes absolutely no sense, Mr. President. You said, put you on a ballot. That’s what you told the American people to do.’

“He said, ‘Well, they didn’t do it.’ I said, ‘Well, what if they did do it and that was the reason you lost.'”

Smith continued, “He refused to accept that. His attitude is that the candidates were not that great. If it were him that was running, this would not have happened. That’s his mentality.”

Smith disagreed with Trump’s assessment of the midterms, arguing that voters were dissatisfied with his presidency.

“I think that he is somebody that is convinced his way is what it is. I just don’t agree with him,” Smith said.

“I think the American people made a statement against what they were seeing from him in terms of him not having his eye on the ball and coming across as a bit detached in their eyes.”

Smith addresses White House press secretary rumors

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said he wouldn’t consider taking a job as White House press secretary because it would mean a significant pay cut. BY: MEGA

Smith told Hannity that Trump also pushed back when they discussed the impact of the Iran war and tariffs on voters and the economy.

He also dismissed speculation that Trump had offered him the role of White House press secretary.

“That was absolutely hilarious. Evidently, they don’t know about the life that I live and the kind of affluence that ESPN and Disney have blessed me with,” he said.

“I wouldn’t take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency. That ain’t happening. Press secretary? Please.”

Smith warns Democrats about divisions within party

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith discussed his White House interview with President Donald Trump during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. BY: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Smith, who has criticized both Democrats and Republicans, also warned that the Democratic Party faces challenges from its progressive wing.

“I definitely think that right now, the Democrats have a challenge on their hands because clearly there’s a lot of people out there that view the Democratic Party as a divided party,” he said.

“Now they will tell you they’re a very big tent and there’s room for everybody, but I think that the progressive left has shown you there isn’t room for everybody.

“If you’re not willing to capitulate to their desires, their wishes and their ideological beliefs 100 percent, then they got a problem with you.”