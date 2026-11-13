Rudy Giuliani said J.D. Vance has a shot at the White House. BY: RUDY GIULIANI/YOUTUBE

Rudy Giuliani said J.D. Vance has a shot at the White House, but that aspects of the vice president’s personality worry him.

During a livestream on his YouTube channel, the former New York City mayor shared his thoughts on the future of the Republican Party after its midterm losses.

He also explained why he has some reservations about Vance, including the way he’s responded to the war in Iran.

‘Presidential potential’

Rudy Giuliani said he sees potential in J.D. Vance. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

While speaking about Vance’s chances of becoming president, Giuliani said he sees potential in him.

However, he also sees some qualities that could make him a risky choice for the country.

“I see presidential potential with you,” Giuliani said. “I also see certain dangers in your personality that make you a dangerous possibility as president.”

Who to support

Rudy Giuliani brought up other Republicans who could be in the running. BY: RUDY GIULIANI/YOUTUBE

Giuliani brought up other Republicans who could be in the running, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Frankly, I look at some of your colleagues very superficially so far,” he said. “Well, not Marco [Rubio] because I’ve known Marco since he was a kid, but even Ted Cruz. And I have my leanings.”

Giuliani added that it was too early to decide who he would support, but implied his endorsement would carry weight.

“I have for some time, but I’m not stupid enough to make up my mind now. So, it might be possible I support you, and you may want it or not want it. To me, it would be important who I support.”

Vance on the Iran war

Rudy Giuliani also questioned J.D. Vance’s take on the war in Iran. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Giuliani also questioned Vance’s take on the war in Iran. After Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate, Vance blamed the conflict for contributing to the party’s losses.

The vice president wrote on X that Republicans had to consider how the war affected their chances in the midterms.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” he said.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

‘Very nervous’

Rudy Giuliani said he was most concerned about how J.D. Vance reacted to threats. BY: RUDY GIULIANI/YOUTUBE

Giuliani said he was most concerned about how Vance reacted to threats made against the country and its leadership.

“But it’s making me very, very nervous that a country is burning effigies of you, and your president, and your two envoys,” he continued.

“Threatening to kill them — not just episodically — but they’ve been threatening to kill them and all their predecessors for 48 years. And because we lost an election, you want to cave in.”