John Fetterman faces his first Democratic primary challenger ahead of his potential 2028 reelection campaign. BY: MEGA

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is facing his first official Democratic primary challenger ahead of his 2028 reelection campaign, as Palestinian American writer and businessman Ahmed Moor launches a bid to unseat the increasingly controversial lawmaker.

Ahmed Moor running for senator

Ahmed Moor is the first Democrat to challenge John Fetterman. BY: MEGA

Moor, 42, formally announced his candidacy on Monday, November 9, becoming the first Democrat to challenge Fetterman, whose support for Israel and willingness to break with his party have fueled growing frustration among Democratic voters.

A democratic socialist born in Gaza who now lives in Philadelphia, Moor has never held elected office, although he recently served on the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee.

“I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing,” Moor wrote on X. “I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America.”

Moor’s campaign faced an early setback on Wednesday, November 11, when X suspended his campaign account, which had accumulated more than 33,000 followers.

“FRIENDS! It’s official! We’re a threat. They’ve suspended the campaign account,” Moor wrote.

The reason for the suspension remains unclear. His other social media accounts remain active.

Fallout from the midterm elections

John Fetterman has faced declining approval ratings for siding with Republicans on immigration and Israel. BY: MEGA

Moor’s campaign comes following the midterm elections that saw Democrats reclaim control of both chambers of Congress amid growing dissatisfaction with the United States’ relationship with Israel and the unpopular U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

President Donald Trump has since suggested cutting off aid to Israel, while Vice President J.D. Vance partly blamed Republican losses on U.S.-Israel relations.

Moor, who supports withdrawing American aid from Israel, has made the conflict central to his campaign.

“I grew up in Philadelphia, but was born in Gaza, Palestine,” his campaign website states. “A few years ago my birthplace was turned to rubble in a genocide funded by our tax dollars, with the support of politicians on both sides of the aisle who can’t find money for healthcare, transit, or removing asbestos from our schools.”

John Fetterman’s support for Israel

John Fetterman has considered leaving the Democratic Party if it officially adopted an anti-Israel position. BY: MEGA

Independent experts commissioned by the United Nations recently accused Israel of continuing genocide against Palestinians despite a Gaza ceasefire. Israel has repeatedly denied genocide allegations.

Fetterman, meanwhile, remains a staunch Israel supporter and has increasingly alienated fellow Democrats by siding with Republicans on issues including immigration and foreign policy.

Although he has not officially announced whether he will seek a second term, Fetterman told reporters this week that he welcomes a primary challenger.

The senator’s declining approval ratings and growing isolation within the Democratic Party could complicate another Senate campaign. Fetterman also faced criticism after The Wall Street Journal reported in September that he routinely avoided constituent meetings and showed little interest in his Senate responsibilities.

Switching parties?

President Donald Trump previously encouraged John Fetterman to switch parties. BY: MEGA

Before the midterms, Trump publicly encouraged Fetterman to abandon Democrats and join the Republican Party.

The senator has rejected switching parties but previously suggested he would leave Democrats if they formally adopted an anti-Israel position.

“That’s my red line,” Fetterman told CNN last year. “If the Democratic Party becomes officially anti-Israel, then that’s when I would force me out.”