Composite photo of Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle Sr., and Doria Ragland. By: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland are sticking together during a difficult time.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex and her mom are supporting each other following Thomas Markle Sr. being charged with possession of child abuse material.

Meghan and Doria are ‘supporting each other’ as the allegations against Thomas Sr. unfold

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland arrive at Cliveden House Hotel in 2018. By: MEGA

In the wake of the former lighting director’s arrest, the mother and daughter are seeking solace in each other.

“Meghan and her mother are very close,” the insider claimed.

“They’re supporting each other,” the source said. “She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more.”

Meghan ‘wishes’ she could spend more time with Doria

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook featuring recipes from women affected by the 2018 Grenfell Tower fire. By: MEGA

Since the Suits actress and Prince Harry relocated to England in August, Meghan is reportedly missing the presence of her mother.

“They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps,” the source claimed.

“Even though she wishes they could be together,” they pointed out.

Doria helped the FBI identify Thomas Sr.

Thomas Markle Sr. drops off flowers at Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland’s home days before the wedding in 2018. By: MEGA

Before Thomas Sr. was arrested in Florida for allegedly possessing inappropriate images of minors, Doria met with federal investigators, a report claimed.

The yoga teacher was shown redacted versions of the suspected child abuse photos and helped identify her ex-husband as the man pictured.

Doria and Thomas Sr. were married from 1979 to 1987.

Meghan speaks out against Thomas Sr.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in 2023. By: MEGA

Following the news of her dad’s alleged crimes, the mother of two spoke out against Thomas Sr.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement.

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” Meghan made clear.