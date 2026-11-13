Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Project Healthy Minds Gala in 2025. By: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed off during their first public appearance since Thomas Markle Sr.‘s arrest.

According to a body language expert, the couple appeared a bit out of synch during their visit to the European Parliament in the days after Meghan’s father was charged with possession of child abuse material.

Harry and Meghan display a ‘certain dissonance’ during joint public appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service to commemorate the Armistice on the centenary of the end of WWI in 2018. By: JOHN RAINFORD/MEGA



In the wake of Thomas Sr.’s scandal, Harry and Meghan appear visibly strained by the situation.

Body language expert and astrologist Inbaal Honigman claimed in an interview that there seemed to be a “certain dissonance” between the pair at the gathering.

The commentator also noted how “closed and protective” Harry seemed to be of his wife.

Harry and Meghan are displaying ‘different body language’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in 2017. By: EUAN CHERRY/MEGA

With the drama swirling around them, Harry and Meghan appeared to be worlds apart from each other.

“Each of them is employing rather different body language and they’re moving quite differently to one another,” Honigman said.

“When a couple is aligned, and work towards the same goals, their legs would rise and fall together, their faces would turn towards the same sights, and they’d be in step with one another. Meghan and Harry are showing almost none of that,” she pointed out.

Harry and Meghan are ‘not a demonstration for the cameras’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in 2022. By: MEGA

Although the duo seem to be a different pages, the expert can still see the adoration between them.

“Their hand-holding is warm and loving. They hold hands strongly, comfortingly, in an unmoving, clean and uniform way, which shows that this is their habit, not a demonstration for the cameras,” Honigman explained.

“It is safe to assume that they hold hands in private, too,” she added.

Harry and Meghan appeared ‘humble’ during their visit to Brussels

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham in 2026. By: FRANCIS DIAS/MEGA

The appearance highlighted how deeply the arrest of Thomas Sr. has been on Harry and Meghan.

“Another thing that the pair have in common is their lowered chins. Their visit to Brussels is a humble one,” Honigman claimed.

“The couple wants to be able to make a helpful change in the world. They’re not posing. They’re paying attention,” she added.