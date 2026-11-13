The Department of Homeland Security oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency involved in the November 11 arrest of a Minnesota father. BY: MEGA

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was caught on video ordering a “strike to the face” before another agent punched a father during an arrest outside his Robbinsdale, Minn., home.

The footage shows 45-year-old Jose Ruelas Viorato clinging to a porch support post as his daughter cries and questions why federal agents are taking him away.

The November 11 arrest, which was recorded from multiple angles, shows two immigration agents struggling to restrain Viorato before pulling him away from the porch and placing him inside a vehicle.

Viorato’s attorney has challenged the legality of his arrest, alleging that agents detained him without a warrant. But ICE has defended its officers’ actions, saying Viorato resisted arrest and physically assaulted agents.

Video shows punch during arrest

Jose Ruelas Viorato’s arrest was captured on video by witnesses outside his Minnesota home. BY: RAINER BLEEK/UNSPLASH

Footage of the encounter shows two ICE agents attempting to handcuff Viorato as he holds onto a support post outside his home.

His daughter can be heard pleading with the agents, saying, “He’s in the process of getting papers! Why are you taking him?” according to FOX 9.

As the agents attempt to restrain him, Viorato briefly grabs one agent’s leg. According to WCCO, one agent tells another to “strike to the face” moments before the second agent punches Viorato.

The agents eventually pull him away from the post, drag him toward a vehicle and push him into the backseat.

Attorney challenges legality of ICE arrest

Jose Ruelas Viorato has a history of traffic violations, but his attorney says federal agents lacked grounds to arrest him. BY: JOSH MCCAUSLAND/UNSPLASH

FOX 9 identified Viorato as a native of Mexico. He is being held at Sherburne County jail, a facility that houses ICE detainees.

Court records reviewed by the local news outlet show that Viorato has multiple traffic violations and a petty misdemeanor trespassing offense involving private property at a campground. However, the records do not show a history of violent offenses.

His family says he has been working through the immigration system to obtain legal status and has been waiting for years.

According to WCCO, his children, Chelsea Bernal and Andres Ruelas, are U.S. citizens. The family said their father has been waiting to obtain legal status since 1999, although the outlet could not independently confirm his current standing in the immigration process.

Viorato’s attorney, Carrie Huxford Peltier, has also challenged the circumstances of his detention.

A habeas corpus petition filed on his behalf alleges that federal agents arrested him without a warrant. According to the filing, Viorato had returned home after purchasing groceries when agents approached him.

The petition further claims that the officers did not know his identity until they checked his driver’s license. His attorney argues that they lacked sufficient grounds to believe he was unlawfully in the country. The filing also states that Viorato has no active removal order.

Police respond to 911 call

Robbinsdale, Minn., police said their officers did not participate in the federal immigration operation involving Jose Ruelas Viorato. BY: MARTIN PODSIAD/UNSPLASH

The Robbinsdale Police Department also addressed the incident after receiving an emergency call from the residence.

According to a department news release cited by FOX 9, someone called 911 at 7:13 a.m. on November 11 to report that ICE agents were taking her father.

A responding officer subsequently arrived in the area and reported that no law enforcement personnel were present. Police also attempted to return the initial call but received no answer.

The officer eventually spoke with the woman who called 911, who reportedly acknowledged that local officers could not intervene and said she did not know why she had called.

The officer cleared the scene less than two minutes after arriving, according to the department’s account.

Robbinsdale police said that their officers are trained under the city’s Separation Agreement, which outlines their protocols involving federal immigration enforcement.

ICE defends arrest

Robbinsdale City Council Member Alejandro Caceres Aranda said he was in contact with Jose Ruelas Viorato’s family following the November 11 arrest. BY: JOSHUA COLEMAN/UNSPLASH

Robbinsdale City Council Member Alejandro Caceres Aranda also addressed Viorato’s arrest on social media, describing him as a father, husband and member of the local community.

In his post, Aranda said he had spent much of the day with the family as they tried to understand what had happened. He also indicated that he would share information about potential community assistance if the family requested it.

ICE has since defended the arrest, alleging that Viorato attempted to flee, threw a bird feeder at an officer and physically assaulted agents while resisting arrest.

In a statement to FOX 9, an ICE spokesperson said Viorato had been arrested during a targeted enforcement operation and would remain in custody pending removal proceedings.

“The officer relied on his training to safely control the situation and arrest him without further incident,” the spokesperson said, adding that ICE officers are trained to use “the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations.”