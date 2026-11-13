Republican Sen. Thom Tillis criticized Donald Trump's decision to appoint Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said President Donald Trump made a big mistake by choosing Stephen Miller as the new White House chief of staff.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Tillis was asked what he thought of the president’s pick, which Trump announced on Truth Social.

The retiring senator called it “the worst of all possible choices” and said Trump should reconsider.

‘Worst of all possible choices’

Thom Tillis said Republicans lost Hispanic voters because of the administration’s immigration policies. BY: MATTIE NERETIN CNP/MEGA

“The worst of all possible choices,” Tillis said. “I mean, look, Jake … this past Tuesday, Republicans lost because we lost the narrative on the border, a success that the president should have been heralding, by shutting off the border, ending the open borders policies of [Joe] Biden.”

He also said Republicans lost Hispanic voters because of the administration’s immigration and homeland security policies, both of which Miller has helped oversee.

“We lost the Hispanic vote in large part because of the mismanagement of that policy, and Homeland Security policy, which are the two majors that Stephen Miller has declared in his time in the White House.”

Can Miller work with Democrats?

Thom Tillis questioned how Stephen Miller’s reputation would help the administration work with Democrats. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Tillis went on to question how Miller’s “polarizing” reputation would help the administration work with Democrats.

“Now we’re talking about putting one of the most partizan, polarizing figures — and not only polarizing in terms of Republicans and Democrats, but even among Republicans!” he continued.

“How do we think somebody as divisive of a background as Stephen Miller is going to be the olive branch we need to the new Democratic majorities in Congress to get things done?”

Trump’s ‘colossal mistake’

Thom Tillis said he had disagreed with Donald Trump’s advisers in the past. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Tillis said he had disagreed with Trump’s advisers in the past, but that Miller’s appointment was the president’s call.

“You know, I’ve criticized a lot of the president’s advisors for bad advice that I think he authorized and created some of the environment on Tuesday,” he noted.

“But the president made this decision, and the president needs to rethink it. It is a colossal mistake, and the last thing we need 72 hours after the [expletive] whooping we got on Tuesday.”

‘Not in Kansas anymore’

Thom Tillis’ comments came after a tough midterm election for Republicans. BY: MATTIE NERETIN CNP/MEGA

Tillis’ comments came after a rough midterm election for Republicans. Democrats won the House after flipping more than three dozen seats held by Republicans.

The senator also warned that the administration would have to get used to working with a Democratic majority starting in January.

“They’re not in Kansas anymore,” he said, adding, “They’re going to be in a very different world starting in January, and they need to govern that way or we’re going to see disruptions and positioning that the Democrats will use against us in ’28.”