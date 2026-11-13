Nvidia board reportedly gave Jensen Huang no choice but to resign. BY: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Jensen Huang appeared “broken and shattered” in his final days as chief executive, according to a detailed account of his last hours at the company. Sources described a man whose trademark energy had drained away. He apparently used phrases such as “whatever” and “I don’t care” and told people around him, “I’m a piece of s***.” He also told people his main concern was his wife and not “ruining the lives” of the women now linked to him in public reporting.

Colleagues told the same account that Huang, long known for answering emails almost instantly, had become slow to respond to the roughly 60 executives who reported to him.

How the scandal began

The controversy centers on Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is unrelated to Jensen Huang. BY: RON SACHS – CNP / MEGA

The crisis centers on Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence agencies suspect she was working for China and reports say she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to learn more about Nvidia’s AI chips. These remain allegations and no public finding has established them.

Megaspeed grew with access to Nvidia’s restricted AI chips. According to U.S. investigators, Alice was able to gain access to 240,000 chips banned from export to China. Megaspeed is under investigation in the United States and Singapore for allegedly smuggling those chips into China.

A shareholder lawsuit says the relationship became public on October 9, 2025, and alleges that Nvidia and Jensen failed to disclose it. The complaint also says they described Huang’s dealings with Megaspeed as routine.

Jensen Huang initially denies all the wrongdoing

Jensen Huang initially denied any wrongdoing. BY: ROD LAMKEY – CNP / MEGA

Jensen initially maintained that he had done nothing wrong. A turning point came on November 6, when a report citing U.S. officials said the relationship had been romantic. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter then went to Jensen’s home to confront him and Jensen confessed.

Most of the board still did not want to take a public stance. Teter, who is also the board’s secretary, told directors they had to act. On November 8, the board announced an independent investigation led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. That same day, Jensen emailed the entire company, admitting to the affair and apologizing to his family. He wrote that he would cooperate fully with the board’s review.

A second allegation and the board’s decision

Five Nvidia employees claimed Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with Kimberly Powell. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

A report said five Nvidia employees had come forward alleging that Jensen was romantically involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The report said two employees said that Jensen and Powell, who are both married to other people, were caught on video being affectionate at a conference in March. After the resignation was announced, another outlet reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Jensen also had an intimate relationship with a second female employee whom it did not name.

The board met remotely that night in a session that ran late. According to the account of Jensen’s final hours, he was left with no option but to resign. Nvidia’s board had been working with an outside firm to identify possible replacements.

Resignation and leadership change

Nvidia said Jensen Huang had immediately resigned as president, CEO and board member. BY: BACKGRID/MEGA

Nvidia said Jensen had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. The board said in a statement, “Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound.”

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress became interim CEO while retaining her finance role until a permanent successor is named. She joined Nvidia in 2013. Kress said she was committed to building on the foundation Jensen created over 33 years.