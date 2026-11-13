Sen. John Sununu accused President Donald Trump of breaking campaign promises. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/ MEGA

Former Republican Sen. John Sununu, who lost his Senate bid for New Hampshire, expressed his disappointment with President Donald Trump, accusing him of breaking the two major promises that helped him return to the White House.

In a conversation with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sununu criticized Trump, claiming that he failed to address corruption.

“This president ran on and won on a platform of drain the swamp, right? The institutional corruption, whatever you want to call it, drain the swamp,” he said. “And now it seems like he or his family is in on every transaction and deal that goes on in Washington.”

John Sununu blames Donald Trump for midterm loss

John Sununu blamed President Donald Trump for the midterm defeat. BY: VITALII ABAKUMOV ON UNSPLASH



Sununu’s objection extended beyond Trump’s most recognizable campaign. He also addressed how the public views Trump, particularly over his decisions on foreign conflicts and wars.

“The real issue or the real sentiment, I think, that was out there — and it would come up on the campaign trail, but not in a way directed at me [or] anger at me,” Sununu said. “People would just make the casual observation: Look, this president ran and won on a platform of no more needless, endless wars. And then he attacked Iran, and we’re still in it.”

Ultimately, all these factors caused voters to sway in a different direction. “And those two things, I think, caused people to say, ‘You know, I just can’t vote for a Republican while he’s still in office,’” Sununu said.

Donald Trump stands firm

President Donald Trump justified his stance on the Iran war. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA



It was not just Sununu who criticized Trump for the way he handled these conflicts. In fact, Vice President J.D. Vance also disapproved of the war in Iran.

A Fox News reporter began asking Trump about Vance blaming the Iran war for the GOP’s defeat, prompting a quick answer from the president.

“Well, I think it’s largely true, because it drove gasoline up a little bit short-term. And probably that’s — that’s probably it’s true. But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again, because long-term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Donald Trump says the Iran war is ‘worth it‘

President Donald Trump insisted the Iran war is justified. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA



After agreeing with Vance, Trump was asked whether he thinks the Iran war is worth it, and he reiterated the impact of nuclear weapons.

“I do, yeah. Well, we have no choice. I thought oil would go up a lot more. You have no choice. You have to do it. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon — or everything that you see here some day might not exist,” Trump said.

The remarks came after Vance shared a long post on X citing reasons for the Republican Party’s historic midterm losses.

Midterm loss blame shifts to candidates

President Donald Trump blamed candidates for the midterm losses. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

While Sununu blamed Trump for the midterm losses, the president blamed the quality of GOP candidates. Furthermore, Trump said that the GOP would have won if he had been on the ballot.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He was backed by his advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who called the candidates “uninspiring, lazy and thoroughly ineffective communicators.”