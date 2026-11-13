President Donald Trump condemned the Senate for 'getting nothing passed.' BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

The Senate has been on recess for more than a month, but President Donald Trump isn’t happy with what lawmakers have accomplished.

Trump spoke for just 25 minutes at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, before taking a few questions from reporters.

When asked what he wanted to get done before the new Congress takes over in January, the president went on a tangent about how the Senate was holding things up.

Blue sweep

Democrats came out of the midterms with major wins across the country. BY: IAN HUTCHINSON/UNSPLASH

Democrats came out of the midterms with major wins across the country, taking control of both the House and Senate. The party also flipped 44 districts, while Republicans picked up three.

Democrats managed to turn several red states blue, including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina and Ohio.

With a new Congress just a month and a half away from being sworn in, a reporter asked Trump what he planned to focus on in the meantime.

‘Killing our country’

A reporter asked Donald Trump what he planned to focus on. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

“Mr. President, you got a couple of months before the new Congress takes their seats. What are your priorities?” the reporter asked.

“What would you like to get done? What do you think you need to get done before they step in?”

“The Senate has to act. The Senate is getting nothing passed, and it’s just killing our country,” Trump responded.

‘Not getting anything done’

Donald Trump said the Senate is ‘just killing our country.’ BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

As for why the Senate hasn’t passed much legislation, lawmakers had been away from Washington since September 30.

They’ returned on November 9 for a lame-duck session, before the new Congress begins its term on January 3.

“And that means Democrats and Republicans, they’re just not getting anything done. So the Democrats vote in a block. We could have the best bill in the world for our country. They vote in a block, and we always have a few Republicans that obstruct,” Trump added.

“And hopefully [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune can finally get him to act,” he said, though he didn’t clarify who he was referring to.

‘Roadblock’

Donald Trump said lawmakers have made it harder to get bills passed. BY: JOAKIM HONKASALO/UNSPLASH

Trump continued to criticize the Senate, saying lawmakers have made it harder to get bills passed.

“I mean, the Senate has to act. The biggest problem we have, it’s a roadblock. It’s you send things to the senate when you want it to die,” he said.

“So they have to get together. [Senate Minority Leader Charles] Schumer and John Thune or whoever is going to be representing the Democrats. And they’re going to have to get things done. The senate. The senate is killing our country. I mean nothing is getting through.”

The president has also repeatedly called out Thune for not getting the SAVE Act through the Senate. Supporters argue the bill would help protect elections, while critics say it would make it harder for people to vote.