Chris Watts was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2018 after pleading guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters in Colorado. BY: MEGA

Chris Watts has allegedly been having intimate relationships with younger inmates who have become attached to the convicted killer behind bars.

The 41-year-old — who’s serving five life sentences without the possibility of parole for murdering his family in Colorado — has been attracting the attention of several younger prisoners at Wisconsin’s Dodge Correctional Institution, according to a new report.

‘Guys will do anything’ for Chris Watts in prison

Chris Watts is serving his sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin. BY: MEGA

A prison employee told the Daily Mail that Watts was recently separated from another male inmate after guards became suspicious that the pair had developed an “inappropriate” relationship behind bars.

“There have been times where it’s pretty obvious something happened. When I say these guys will do anything for him, I mean anything,” the prison employee said.

“There is some thinking among guards that these relationships are too intimate.”

‘Younger guys flock’ to Chris Watts in prison

Chris Watts buried pregnant wife Shanann’s body in a shallow grave at a Colorado oil site and placed the bodies of their daughters, Bella and Celeste, in separate crude oil tanks. BY: FACEBOOK

According to the prison employee, “Younger guys flock to Chris. He’s really got a hold over them and they’ll usually do whatever he wants.”

Watts, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in Colorado, reportedly gives younger male inmates gifts from the commissary.

“They follow him around, want to talk to him, want his attention,” the prison employee said.

“And he’s generous with his commissary, so he [gets] things for them, gifts [or] whatever it takes for them to like him,” the employee added.

Chris Watts allegedly flirts with inmates via ‘long letters’

Chris Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, including two related to the death of his unborn son, and was sentenced in November 2018. BY: MEGA

Watts is reportedly viewed as an “older brother or father figure” by inmates in their 20s and has developed bonds with some through flirtatious letter writing, while still corresponding with female pen pals outside prison.

“Chris will see them all day and then at night write a long letter and hand it to them the next day. It really does make them feel special,” a former inmate said.

The source said several inmates have developed “crushes” on Watts, and “it is pretty clear that Chris is flirting back.”

Chris Watts previously faced questions about inmate relationships

The 2020 Netflix documentary ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ examined Chris Watts’ murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters using police footage, home videos and text messages from the investigation. BY: NETFLIX

Watts’ relationships with fellow inmates have raised suspicions before.

In 2020, prison guards discovered his underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil and other personal belongings in fellow inmate Dylan Tallman‘s cell.

The pair had grown close while housed next door to each other, reportedly spending hours talking through an electrical outlet connecting their cells, which they nicknamed the “holy outlet,” according to prison records cited by the Mail.

The discovery fueled speculation that Watts and Tallman, 38, had a s***** relationship, and both men were disciplined and separated.

Tallman, who was serving time on drug charges before his 2021 release, denied their relationship ever turned s***** but said he wasn’t surprised by the latest allegations about Watts and other inmates.

“Nothing surprises me anymore. A lot happens in prison,” he said.