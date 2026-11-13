Pete Hegseth awarded a soldier who reprimanded him and his entourage on Veterans Day. BY: MEGA

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has honored the soldier who publicly reprimanded him and members of his entourage for laughing and talking near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.

Pete Hegseth honors service member

Pete Hegseth awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal. BY: MEGA

Hegseth presented Specialist Iglesias of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, with the Joint Service Commendation Medal during a ceremony at the Pentagon on Thursday, November 12.

The recognition came one day after Iglesias interrupted his patrol to remind the defense secretary and his accompanying officials to observe the memorial’s strict rules requiring silence and respect.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” Hegseth wrote on social media alongside photographs of the medal presentation. “Carry on Patriots.”

A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed members of The Old Guard to the Pentagon and personally recognized Iglesias for carrying out his duties at the tomb.

Laughing at the tomb

Pete Hegseth was photographed near the Tomb alongside his entourage. BY: MEGA

The incident unfolded Wednesday, November 11, after Hegseth attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

After the observance, the defense secretary posed for photographs near the tomb alongside his wife, Jennifer, Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.

After the photographs were taken, members of the entourage could be heard laughing and talking near the memorial, prompting Iglesias to intervene.

The soldier, who was serving as a sentinel guarding the tomb, stopped marching, turned toward the group and loudly reminded those gathered of the memorial’s rules.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias called out.

The viral video

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the soldier acted appropriately and respectfully while enforcing the memorial’s rules. BY: MEGA

Video footage of the confrontation quickly spread across social media, sparking bipartisan criticism of Hegseth and his entourage over their conduct at one of the nation’s most solemn military memorials.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell later defended Iglesias, saying the soldier acted appropriately and respectfully while enforcing the site’s established standards.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honors unidentified American military personnel who died while serving their country.

The Old Guard

The Old Guard has protected the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since 1948. BY: MEGA

Soldiers from The Old Guard have guarded the memorial since 1948, maintaining a continuous vigil regardless of weather conditions.

Their ceremonial duties include marching precisely 21 steps along a designated path, pausing for 21 seconds and repeating the sequence.

Sentinels are also responsible for ensuring visitors maintain proper decorum, including correcting anyone who violates the memorial’s silence requirements.