Katie Miller quietly gains influence over White House hiring after Stephen Miller’s promotion. BY: SAMUEL CORUM - POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

Stephen Miller has moved quickly to centralize power as White House chief of staff, while his wife, Katie Miller, has been working alongside him to identify candidates for open positions, according to a report based on three sources. The sources said the couple had contacted several people about joining the White House after staffers left alongside Stephen’s predecessor, Susie Wiles. The report also said Stephen was not seeking further staff cuts beyond the changes outlined in a restructuring memo sent to employees.

Katie Miller’s role in the staffing changes

Katie Miller has reportedly returned to behind-the-scenes personnel work since Susie Wiles left. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

The report said Katie, who served as communications director for the Department of Government Efficiency in early 2025, had been a regular presence in and around the White House until Wiles ended her badge access. With Wiles gone, Katie has reportedly returned to White House personnel matters indirectly.

Katie had also been active before her husband was named chief of staff. Two insiders said that she made dozens of calls over several weeks to people close to President Donald Trump. According to one source, she told those contacts that if Wiles left, her husband should replace her, adding, “I would appreciate if you could share that message.” Katie has not publicly responded to that account.

Katie also announced that she would stop recording new episodes of her podcast, where she interviews political figures, athletes and other public personalities. The announcement came as her husband prepared to take over as chief of staff.

How Stephen Miller is restructuring the West Wing

A staff memo reportedly says Stephen Miller will leave Richard Walters’ former deputy chief of staff position vacant. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

According to the report, a memo to staff says Stephen will not fill the deputy chief of staff position for legislative, political and public affairs, which Richard Walters previously held. Walters, an ally of Wiles, had announced his departure. Stephen is not replacing him directly. Caleb Orr, a policy adviser, will take Stephen’s former position as deputy chief of staff for policy.

Stephen confirmed Walters’s departure in a statement. “Richard has been an invaluable member of the White House,” Stephen said, adding that Walters would continue to help from outside the administration.

The report also said Stephen would not replace White House Cabinet Secretary Meghan Bauer, who had helped arrange meetings between Cabinet members and the president. Sources said Cabinet members would instead approach Stephen or Chamberlain Harris, who works in the outer Oval Office operation. The report added that Stephen had involved himself in smaller matters, including staff parking assignments.

A separate internal memo, obtained, says that the Cabinet Secretary position will become the director of Cabinet relations, “focused on providing support and reinforcement of President Trump’s tremendous Cabinet Secretaries.” It also says the Office of Presidential Scheduling and its director will report to Harris. Policy decisions will run through the deputy chief of staff for policy and the national security adviser, with “no overlapping policy portfolios.”

Susie Wiles’s exit and Stephen Miller’s promotion

Donald Trump named Stephen Miller on Truth Social, calling him ‘one of my most trusted advisors.’ BY: MEGA

Trump announced the change on Truth Social, writing that Stephen, then deputy chief of staff and “one of my most trusted advisors,” would become chief of staff starting November 9. The announcement came days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Wiles was the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff and the longest-serving chief of staff during Trump’s presidencies. Stephen is a principal architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies. Before his promotion, he served as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.

Others considered for the position included Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, envoy Steve Witkoff, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and New York Yankees President Randy Levine.

Reaction to Stephen Miller’s appointment

Republican critics say Stephen Miller’s unpopularity and association with rejected policies could hinder the party’s efforts to regain voter support. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis defended the choice in a statement. She said Stephen “has been a key player in delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda since day one” and would continue to deliver in his new role.

Republican critics have pointed to Stephen’s role in policies voters rejected in the midterm elections and warned that his unpopularity could make it harder for the party to regain support.