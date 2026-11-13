King Charles III visits Kinneil House in 2023. By: MEGA

King Charles III might be slowing down in the coming year.

According to an astrology expert, His Majesty may be ready to let Prince William and Prince Harry take on more royal responsibilities as Charles continues to battle cancer.

An expert predicts Charles will experience ‘a drop’ in ‘energy and vibrancy’ in the coming months

King Charles III visits Thurso, Caithness, in 2025. By: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA



Although Charles has kept up with his royal engagements amid his health challenges, astrologer Inbaal Honigman believes that is likely to change.

“The king’s ascendant, which is his rising sign, is Leo. It is a proud and generous sign, known for their leadership qualities and comfortable standing in front of crowds. In fact, Leo’s symbol is the lion, king of the jungle and is therefore a natural ascendant for the monarchy,” the expert told OLBG.

“Jupiter, the planet of luck, has been in Leo since the summer, and will remain there until July 26th, 2027,” she continued. “This planet will be going retrograde in Leo between December 12, 2026, to April 12, 2027. Those retrogrades predict a drop in the king’s energy and vibrancy. He will be resting more and travelling less.”

Charles will ‘start letting’ William and Harry ‘increase their royal duties’

Prince William, King Charles III and Prince Harry during a ski trip in Switzerland in 2000. By: KENT GAVIN/ MEGA

If the former Prince of Wales takes time for himself, he’ll be more inclined to give his sons more responsibilities within The Firm.

“Starting on December 4th, 2026, an important planet goes into the King’s sign of Scorpio and turns him into more of a homebody for the festive period. This planet is Venus, and it is the planet of love and the home,” Honigman noted.

“When it enters the sign of Scorpio, and until 7 January 2027, the king will start reducing his commitments,” she said. “Starting with dropping engagements which are further afield, the monarch will start letting his sons increase their royal duties while he takes a subtle step back.”

Charles will have ‘many private family moments’ in the coming year

Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince Louis attend Trooping the Colour in 2026. By: FRANCIS DIAS/MEGA

On a positive note, Charles might have more time to spend with his loved ones away from the prying eyes of the public.

“The king’s upcoming year will include many private family moments, as he prefers to surround himself with his nearest and dearest and fewer public appearances or trips,” Honigman predicted.

“The king is a Scorpio, a sign known for their determination and intuition,” she added. “Driven and passionate, Scorpios can maintain clear focus for decades and will not be distracted from their goals.”

Charles’ star sign ‘prioritizes the family’

Prince William, David Attenborough, King Charles III and Prince Harry attend the Global Premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet in 2019. By: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA

Despite the drama going on within the royal family, Charles’ star sign signals healing between the relatives.

“It is a loyal and perceptive sign,” Honigman pointed out.

“One that prioritizes the family and has profound empathy for those who need them most,” she noted.