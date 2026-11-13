Jimmy Kimmel questioned whether President Donald Trump personally wrote the unusually gracious letter he left for former President Joe Biden in January 2021. BY: MEGA; AARON SCHWARTZ – POOL VIA CNP / MEGA; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has questioned whether Donald Trump really wrote the “gracious” letter the current president left for Joe Biden when the former president departed the White House in January 2021.

The late-night host expressed skepticism after the contents of the previously private letter were made public this week ahead of the November 17 release of Biden’s memoir, Promise Me, America.

Biden, who had previously described the letter as “very generous,” was so surprised by its respectful tone that he wondered if there were “two Donald Trumps.”

‘Two Donald Trumps’

President Donald Trump’s private letter to Joe Biden resurfaced in November 2026 after its contents were shared publicly ahead of the former president’s memoir release. BY: MEGA

In his new book, Biden shares the contents of the letter, in which Trump described working in the Oval Office as “a blessing beyond imagination” and reflected on the history of the White House.

Kimmel read excerpts during the November 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, including, “Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you; it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make.

“Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you,” he continued.

“Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you’re here, with so many counting on your success. May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America.”

‘I bet Trump didn’t even read it’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked about the tone and wording of Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden during the November 11 episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ BY: MEGA

Kimmel said he did not believe Trump was the letter’s author.

“First of all, there’s no way he wrote that. I mean, not only is there no way he wrote it, I bet he didn’t even read it,” Kimmel said.

“But what I want to know is where is the person who did write it? Why is that person not in charge of his tweets or speeches or anything for that matter?”

Although the letter was handwritten on White House stationery in Trump’s customary black Sharpie, Kimmel said it lacked other hallmarks of the president’s writing.

‘There are no words in all caps’

The White House defended President Donald Trump after Jimmy Kimmel questioned whether he had written the letter left for Joe Biden following the 2020 election. BY: MEGA

“It’s gracious. It’s poetic. There are no spelling errors. There are no words in all caps. No blobs of ranch dressing on the signature. Find the person who wrote that letter from the president and make that person chief of staff instead of Stephen Miller,” Kimmel said.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded to Kimmel’s remarks in a statement, saying the late-night host’s “case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is so advanced that it has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Ingle also criticized Kimmel’s comedy and ratings, saying, “He’s far more entertaining when you’re laughing at him than with him.”

Trump left the letter for Biden just two weeks after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In his memoir, Biden wrote that his predecessor had “deeply destabilized our democracy.”

Biden also recalled that Trump had “not offered the traditional meeting between presidents.”

Instead, Trump became the first modern president since Richard Nixon, who resigned from office, to skip his successor’s swearing-in.

Donald Trump said he and Joe Biden could have been ‘great friends’

President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden exchanged friendly remarks during the January 20, 2025, presidential inauguration despite their long-standing political rivalry. BY: MEGA

Trump also struck a friendly tone with Biden four years later, when he returned to the White House for his second term in January 2025.

According to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl‘s book Retribution, Trump told Biden they would have been “great friends” if not for politics.

Trump called the Bidens a “beautiful couple” as he reentered the White House, four years to the day that he had departed.

He also told Biden to “stay in touch.”

“Let me know if there is anything you need,” the incoming Republican president added before Biden and outgoing first lady Jill Biden boarded the presidential helicopter.

Since then, Trump has continued to criticize Biden, falsely claiming the 2020 election was “rigged” and displaying a picture of an autopen instead of Biden’s portrait on the White House’s Presidential Walk of Fame.