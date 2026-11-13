Stephen A. Smith reminds Donald Trump his approval rating trails Democrats’. BY: MEGA

Sports commentator and political host Stephen A. Smith pressed President Donald Trump on Republicans’ sweeping midterm defeat during an interview at the White House. Smith challenged Trump over his insistence that he was not on the ballot, despite having urged voters to treat the elections as if he were.

The conversation was recorded for Smith’s show, “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” Barely a minute into the interview, Smith asked the president directly, “What happened?”

Donald Trump offers explanations for the defeat

Donald Trump suggested rising gas prices hurt Republicans, despite expecting voters to handle higher oil costs. BY: JIM LO SCALZO/UPI/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

Trump’s answer ranged widely. He pointed to alleged voter confusion in Alaska, where two candidates share the name Dan Sullivan and to the war in Iran. “Maybe the war was not unpopular as a war but unpopular because of the fact that the gasoline prices were higher,” Trump told Smith, adding that he had expected voters to handle higher oil prices fairly well. Trump also blamed Republican candidates, suggesting he would have performed better if he had been the one running.

Stephen A. Smith presses Donald Trump on the numbers

Stephen A. Smith challenged Donald Trump’s claims by highlighting eight Republican Senate losses. BY: MEGA

Smith countered that Trump’s own party was not telling the story that way. He cited Republican losses of eight Senate seats, with Alaska still uncalled, five governorships and a projected 40-plus House seats. He added that Democrats had flipped more than 500 state legislative seats.

The Senate tally matches the record of seven flips on election night in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, plus a Mississippi win by Democrat Scott Colom. Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith conceded to Colom on November 11.

The ‘put you on the ballot’ exchange

Stephen A. Smith asked whether voters rejected Donald Trump-backed candidates over rising costs and his focus on Iran. BY: MEGA

The sharpest moment came when Smith reminded Trump of his own pre-election message. “You said going into the midterms, ‘Put you on the ballot,’ so how can it not be that you were on the ballot?” Smith asked.

“Well, they didn’t do it,” Trump replied. Smith later said he told the president that if voters had done exactly that, it could explain why Republicans lost and that Trump “refused to accept that.”

Smith asked whether voters had rejected Trump-endorsed candidates or were frustrated by rising costs while the president focused on Iran. “I think it’s both,” Trump acknowledged before defending the war. When Smith said the “ballot” remark meant supporters had not listened to Trump, the president answered that voters “maybe didn’t like the candidates.” Asked whether he liked them, Trump said he liked some more than others but thought every one was better than the Democrats on policy.

Approval ratings and the stock market

Donald Trump said the stock market shed $3 trillion the day after the election. BY: BONNIE CASH/UPI/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

Trump argued that the stock market lost $3 trillion in value the day after the election, which he said showed people “aren’t in love with the Democrats.” The reports reviewed did not independently verify that figure.

Smith countered that Trump’s approval rating was lower than the Democrats’. Trump cited a “99%” approval rating among Republicans and compared his standing with those of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, saying Lincoln received 8 percent and Reagan 14 percent. He concluded that his own number was “good.”