President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is at the center of a $550,000 lawsuit filed by a Minnesota nurse who alleges federal agents forcibly removed her from her vehicle. BY: MEGA

A Minnesota nurse is suing the federal government for $550,000 after alleging Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents dragged her from her vehicle at gunpoint, leaving her with serious injuries.

Registered nurse Jamie Martens filed a 24-page federal lawsuit on November 9, alleging immigration officers assaulted her, unlawfully arrested her and caused lasting physical and psychological trauma during a January confrontation.

Nurse claims armed agents surrounded her vehicle

President Donald Trump’s administration launched Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, where nurse Jamie Martens alleges federal immigration agents assaulted her during a January 29 encounter. BY: MEGA

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota, details a January 29 encounter in St. Peter during the Trump administration’s Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown.

Martens, 47, claims she was monitoring immigration enforcement activity when three unmarked federal vehicles began following her.

According to the complaint, agents eventually surrounded her car, blocking her escape before approaching with their weapons drawn.

The lawsuit alleges three agents exited a red Mazda and pointed guns at Martens while another armed officer approached from a separate vehicle.

Martens alleges the agents failed to identify themselves as law enforcement officers and repeatedly demanded she exit her vehicle.

One agent allegedly called her a “b****” while another shouted, “Get out of the f****** car.”

Two days before the encounter, President Donald Trumptold ABC News he hoped immigration operations in Minnesota could proceed “in a de-escalated form” amid criticism of federal agents’ tactics.

Alleged violent arrest left nurse with spinal injury

Nurse Jamie Martens alleges federal immigration agents dragged her across the pavement and injured her lower back during a January 29 encounter in St. Peter, Minn. BY: MEGA

The confrontation allegedly escalated when officers opened Martens’ car door, unbuckled her seat belt and forcibly pulled her from the vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, agents dragged her across the pavement before one officer knelt on her lower back. Martens alleges the encounter aggravated preexisting hip injuries and caused a posterior annular tear at her L4 spinal disc.

The complaint states she now requires radiofrequency ablation treatments approximately four times annually to manage chronic pain and may eventually need surgery.

Her attorneys accuse federal officers of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest and negligent supervision.

Nurse says she was released without charges

President Donald Trump said in January that he hoped immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota could proceed ‘in a de-escalated form.’ BY: MEGA

Following the confrontation, Martens alleges agents handcuffed her and transported her toward the Whipple Federal Building near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The lawsuit claims officers reversed course and returned her to St. Peter after local Police Chief Matt Grochow intervened. Martens was ultimately released without criminal charges, according to the complaint.

The filing also alleges she developed post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, anxiety and difficulty sleeping following the incident.

Her attorneys dispute a Department of Homeland Security statement accusing Martens of reckless driving and attempting to ram federal agents.

$550K Lawsuit Targets Federal Government

A lawsuit filed against the federal government alleges that immigration agents under President Donald Trump’s administration violated policies governing arrests and the use of force. BY: MEGA

Martens is suing the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act and is seeking $550,000 in compensatory damages.

The complaint alleges federal authorities violated agency policies governing vehicle pursuits, arrests and the use of force.

Her attorneys claim she previously submitted administrative complaints to federal agencies but received no final decision within six months.