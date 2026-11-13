Prince William and Kate Middleton visit France in 2017. By: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s marriage only continues to get stronger.

According to a former royal staffer, the future king and queen of England are extremely supportive of each other’s professional endeavors.

William and Kate are ‘the best of friends’ and ‘the best work team’

Kate Middleton and Prince William embrace during a polo match at Flemish Farm in 2026. By: FRANCIS DIAS/MEGA

When William guest-edited a magazine, he made sure to include an interview with Kate.

“There is no doubt that Kate has always been his No. 1 supporter,” former butler Grand Harrold told OLBG.

“She is by his side in everything he does, so I am not surprised she has taken part in the interview,” he continued. “She would be aware that this is a big deal for William and she would also want it to be a success. I have always said that the two of them are the best of friends, and in hand the best work team.”

Kate ‘knows the star power’ her interview brings

Prince William and Kate Middleton travel on London’s Underground’s Elizabeth Line in 2023. By: MEGA

When it comes to their passions, William and Kate will go to great lengths to be there for each other.

“They are just fantastic — especially when it comes to each other’s work,” Harrold emphasized.

“She knows the star power that a chat with her would bring, and she wanted to give him that support,” he explained.

Kate opens up about her recovery from cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Sunday Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in 2020. By: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA

In the magazine, the Princess of Wales sat down for an interview to discuss her road to recovery and how she navigated such a traumatic time.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,” Kate explained.

“There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature,” she noted.

Kate says nature gave her a ‘deeper connection’ to her ‘my mind, body and spirit’

Kate Middleton visits Corgi in 2025. By: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA

Kate emphasized how much she sought comfort in nature and the world around her.

“[Nature] really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go,” the mother of three said. “Serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us.”

“Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform,” she added.