Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton attend the England vs Wales Six Nations rugby match in 2022. By: MEGA

Prince George‘s drawing of a bird is causing controversy.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed their eldest son’s sketch to be featured in a magazine, the public claimed the artwork isn’t George’s.

William and Kate accused of lying about George’s artwork

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte attend Easter Church at St. George’s Chapel in 2022. By: MEGA



After the 13-year-old’s kingfisher was published, people on social media speculated that it wasn’t George’s work.

“It’s a shame that Willy and Kate are so desperate for headlines that they’ve been caught out yet again lying about George’s artwork. What a dreadful example to set for their children,” one person wrote on X.

“Prince George’s amazing art wasn’t actually his, lol. It’s an art course through his school Eton and its a step-by-step design, that the course leads you,” a second theorized.

George being subject to bullying comes after Harry and Meghan advocate for online safety for children

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George, King Charles III, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte and Meghan Markle pose for a photo in 2018. By: MEGA

George being targeted by the naysayers comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Brussels to advocate for the online safety of children.

“So Harry and Megan speak at an event about bullying children online and the very next day…Harry and Meghan fans are bullying a child online,” one person claimed on X.

Neither the Wales camp nor the Sussexes have commented on the matter.

George’s drawing displays his ‘curiosity about the natural world’

Prince George during an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast during Trooping the Colour in 2024. By: MEGA

The Prince of Wales guest-edited the edition of the magazine that featured George’s artwork.

“Prince George, age 13, completed the drawing a year ago and it is surely proof that his curiosity about the natural world is already taking flight,” the outlet explained.

“It also hints at a childhood spent looking beyond screens — something his mother, The Princess of Wales, revealed was incredibly important to her,” they noted.

Kate and William are ‘determined’ to give their kids a normal childhood

Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte pose together in 2020. By: JAMES WHATLING/MEGA

Although George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing up in the spotlight, William and Kate are trying to protect them as best they can.

“Both William and Kate are determined that their three children will have as normal a childhood as possible to give them a good start in life,” royal commentator Phil Dampier stated in an interview.

“The paparazzi pretty much leave them alone and they can go off in woods and on beaches without being disturbed,” he continued. “Kate takes her own pictures of them on birthdays and special occasions so that she can control their image, but also make sure they are happy to be photographed.”