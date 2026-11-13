Former President Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump's White House renovations, including the gold decorations added to the Oval Office. BY: MEGA

Former President Joe Biden has criticized President Donald Trump‘s renovations to the White House, including the gold decorations he’s added to the Oval Office.

In a new interview promoting his upcoming memoir, Promise Me, America, out November 17, Biden was asked about his successor’s plans to build a ballroom after demolishing the White House’s East Wing.

Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump’s White House renovations

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of trying to create ‘monuments to himself’ through his White House renovation projects. BY: MEGA

Trump demolished the White House’s East Wing, where the first lady’s offices were typically located, to build a multimillion-dollar, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Biden described the construction as “almost as disturbing as the gold bars on the walls of the White House and the Oval Office.”

“I mean, what the h*** are we talking about?” he added.

“I find it disturbing,” Biden told People in the interview published November 12.

“I’ve viewed the president’s judgment in tearing down the East Wing and a number of other things as nothing more than to try to create monuments to himself — ‘I built that.'”

He added, “I find it beneath the country.”

Donald Trump says White House ‘has got to be pristine’

President Donald Trump, who has extensively redecorated the Oval Office, signed a proclamation designating it a national monument while arguing it should be protected from alterations by others. BY: MEGA

Trump recently defended his White House renovations following the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate.

“You know, when I get criticized, like, ‘Why are you working on the White House?’ I’m doing it because the White House is the ultimate symbol of America, and it’s got to be pristine,” he said.

On November 5, Trump signed a proclamation making the Oval Office, the outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room a national monument.

“We’ve had tremendous victory in this office,” he said. “So we’re making it a national monument, and it will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people, in order to build something in a slightly different shape.”

Joe Biden says he would have resigned if he knew he had cancer

Former President Joe Biden discussed how his cancer diagnosis might have affected his decision to remain in office and seek reelection. BY: MEGA

Biden was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in May 2025, four months after leaving the White House. The cancer had already spread to his bones when it was discovered.

In the same interview, Biden said he would have stepped down as president and abandoned his 2024 reelection campaign if he’d known he had cancer while in office.

When asked whether he would have done anything differently during the 2024 election, Biden addressed his diagnosis.

“What I can’t say, because there’s no evidence of it — if I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned,” Biden said.

Joe Biden defends his decision to seek reelection

Joe Biden said he believed he was the ‘best-equipped person’ to serve as president despite concerns about his age during the 2024 election. BY: MEGA

“I would’ve not gone forward, because I don’t think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for [president]. But that wasn’t the case,” Biden said.

“I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job,” he added.

Routine prostate cancer screenings are generally not recommended for men over 70, but Biden questioned in his book whether his age should have prevented him from receiving additional testing.

“I was treated no differently from any other 82-year-old man in America,” he wrote in his memoir. “Maybe I should have been.”