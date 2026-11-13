Jensen Huang reportedly tore into Colette Kress before her appointment as Nvidia CEO. BY: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY

Jensen Huang reportedly belittled Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress during a meeting he called in August. According to a report, Huang interrupted Kress while she was presenting and described her as “a deer in the headlights,” a person familiar with the comments told reporters. It said Huang had summoned Kress and her senior finance team to discuss a growing problem.

Huang also told the room that Kress was a “reporting CFO.” The account framed the remark as suggesting she could not help him define strategy or make decisions.

What the meeting was about?

The August meeting centered on Nvidia’s proposed guarantees for companies unable to afford its chips. BY: MARIIA BEREZOVSKY / UNSPLASH

The meeting concerned Nvidia’s talks to provide billions of dollars in guarantees to companies that could not afford its chips. The report said this included deals led by Huang’s son-in-law, Nico Caprez, who had been offering financing to upstart cloud providers and data-center developers in hopes of turning them into long-term customers. According to people familiar with the matter, Huang had launched the dealmaking spree but was beginning to question whether it had gone too far.

A follow-up account of the same meeting said Huang also warned executives that major cloud providers were exploring alternative chips. He reportedly said Nvidia faced an “avalanche” of chip wafers and memory it had already committed to buy.

Colette Kress takes the top job

Nvidia said Jensen Huang had immediately resigned as president, CEO and board member. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Nvidia announced in a press release and regulatory filing that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. Kress, who has served as executive vice president and CFO since joining Nvidia in September 2013, was appointed interim CEO while retaining her CFO role. The board has begun searching for a permanent successor and will consider internal and external candidates. Her appointment is interim, not permanent.

Harvey C. Jones was named the first-ever chair of Nvidia’s board. He said the board has “full confidence in Colette and the leadership team.” Kress said in a statement that she was committed to building on the foundation Huang created over 33 years.

The scandal behind Jensen Huang’s resignation

Jensen Huang left following days of reports about his personal life. BY: RON SACHS – CNP / MEGA

In an internal message to employees, Huang said he had been “unfaithful” and apologized for hurting his wife and family. A separate report said Huang also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, who reports to him. Huang has not publicly addressed that allegation in detail, according to reports.

The other relationship involves Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. U.S. officials suspect Megaspeed of helping route advanced Nvidia chips into China. U.S. intelligence officials reportedly concluded that Alice was an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security. Reports say those officials do not believe Jensen knew of any intelligence activity. He has denied compromising national security or Nvidia secrets, while Beijing has denied that Alice is a spy.

Questions over whether Alice Huang was a spy

Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not determined whether she was a spy. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

National security reporter Natasha Bertrand said that the U.S. intelligence community was still trying to understand Alice’s relationship with the Chinese government. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanchesaid the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a spy. President Donald Trump said that had not been determined either.

Separately, Singapore authorities investigated Alice and Megaspeed last year and found insufficient evidence that she had committed offenses involving possibly inaccurate declarations. Their investigation into Megaspeed and six other individuals is continuing.