After Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, Donald Trump Jr. defended the British comedian on his 'Triggered' podcast. BY: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. has defended comedian Russell Brand after the British star was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction on r*** and s***** assault charges.

The president’s eldest son suggested Brand’s embrace of Christianity and conservative politics in recent years played a role in his prosecution, accusing the U.K. of having a “two-tier justice system.”

Donald Trump Jr. questions verdict

Donald Trump Jr. suggested Russell Brand’s embrace of Christianity and conservative politics influenced how he was treated by the British justice system. BY: MEGA

Don Jr. defended Brand during the November 9 episode of his “Triggered” podcast, questioning the prosecution and criticizing the U.K.’s justice system.

“So when he was like, married to Katy Perry, he’s one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem,” Don Jr. said.

“No one seemed to think he was a r***** then, but he finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them. And now he’s going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for r*** when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years,” he continued.

Allegations against Brand became public in 2023 following a joint investigation by British news outlets and Channel 4. Brand announced his conversion to Christianity in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr. questions evidence and sentencing

Donald Trump Jr. questioned the evidence against Russell Brand and compared his prison sentence to punishments imposed in other British criminal cases. BY: MEGA

Don Jr. also questioned the evidence presented at Brand’s trial, claiming there was “no forensic evidence, no DNA, no police report from the time” concerning allegations dating back decades.

He also questioned whether Brand was being punished more harshly than other offenders.

“This raises what I think are some pretty obvious questions about why his sentence was more severe than, I don’t know, sentences handed to Muslim grooming gangs across the U.K.,” he said.

The “Triggered” host argued that Brand’s case was an example of a “two-tier justice” system in the U.K.

“Now, take a step back and think about what this tells you about a society that seems to decide punishment and sentencing based on who you are instead of what you did,” Don Jr. said.

“Like I always say, it’s just yet another example of how Britain is falling and failing to uphold any sense of equal justice,” he added.

Judge calls Russell Brand a ‘predator’

Russell Brand was convicted of offenses against four women committed between 2004 and 2009. BY: MEGA

During Brand’s November 9 sentencing, Justice Joel Bennathan told the comedian, “About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever and, in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a s***** predator.”

The judge said Brand’s celebrity status had protected him until allegations became public in 2023, prompting more women to come forward.

Victim impact statements were also read aloud during the hearing, with women describing the lasting emotional and psychological effects of Brand’s actions.

Bennathan also acknowledged Brand’s charitable work helping people struggling with addiction but said his crimes were too serious for anything other than imprisonment.

The judge said Brand will serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on license, with the possibility of being returned to prison if he violates the terms of his release.

Victim explains why she waited to report assault

Russell Brand and his second wife, Laura Gallacher, married in 2017 and have three children together. BY: MEGA

The woman whom Brand was convicted of r***** told the court she did not report the assault “simply because of the media documentary,” as his lawyer had suggested.

She explained that by the time the documentary aired in 2023, she was aware police were investigating Brand and had become emotionally strong enough to share her experience.

The woman said she had hoped to report the assault “eventually,” but it took a “long time” before she felt ready to do so.