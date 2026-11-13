Donald Trump’s McDonald’s obsession becomes punchline in Barack Obama takedown. BY: MEGA

Paul Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and national security commentator, delivered one of the evening’s sharpest remarks during a panel discussion on Erin Burnett OutFront. “Donald Trump would beat Barack Obama in a Big Mac eating contest,” he said, adding that he did not think there was much else Trump would beat Obama at currently, “definitely not a popularity contest.”

Rieckhoff described Obama as perhaps the most effective communicator of the era. He argued that Trump’s confrontational style had made him less popular and said this was not a fight the president would win.

What Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith asked if Donald Trump believed he could beat Barack Obama in an election. BY: MEGA

The panel was reacting to an interview Trump gave to Stephen A. Smith for his podcast, “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” Smith asked whether Trump was saying he would beat Obama in an election. Trump replied that he thought he would “easily” and called the 44th president “highly overrated.”

He backed the claim by saying he had received many more votes than Obama and held all-time vote records in large states, naming Texas and Florida. The question concerned a hypothetical matchup, which one outlet described as a third-term scenario.

Stephen A. Smith’s reaction and Donald Trump’s ‘divider’ remark

Donald Trump called Barack Obama a ‘divider’ and said he was not a good president. BY: MEGA

Smith reacted with visible surprise and asked Trump how Obama could be considered overrated. Trump said he did not regard Obama as a good president and called him a “divider.” He described himself as someone who brings Americans together “through success.” Smith pushed back by asking how Trump brings people together and later publicly criticized the president’s comment about Obama as disrespectful.

Other panelists weigh in

Maura Gillespie accused Donald Trump of trying to ‘rewrite history in real time.’ BY: MEGA

Jamal Simmons, a political commentator, called Trump’s remarks “ludicrous” on the same program. He recalled that the final stretch of the midterm campaign had come close to becoming a direct Trump-versus-Obama contest. He also said Obama’s criticism appeared to send Trump into “a little bit of a spiral.”

Maura Gillespie, a Republican strategist, accused the president of trying to “rewrite history in real time.” She called the midterm results a massive rebuke and said Trump’s approval rating was falling because of voter frustration.

Donald Trump’s fast-food reputation

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie wrote in ‘Let Trump Be Trump’ that Donald Trump once ordered two Big Macs. BY: BONNIE CASH/UPI/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

Rieckhoff’s quip drew on a well-documented part of Trump’s public image. The 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump, by former campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, said Trump once ordered two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate malt while on the road. The book also described McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke as the four main food groups aboard his campaign plane.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters added to that account during an October 2025 appearance on the “Chambers, Changes & Conversations” podcast. Gruters said that on a 2024 campaign flight, Trump had hot McDonald’s fries waiting for him, along with a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac. Gruters said he thought Trump combined two of the sandwiches. He added that he ate two of them himself and felt “sick as a dog” for 24 hours.