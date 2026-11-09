Police apologize to Meghan Markle’s half-brother after publicly naming him a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation into their father Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle Jr. leaves his apartment in the Philippines. By: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly received an apology from Philippine authorities.

After Meghan Markle‘s half-brother was named a “person of interest” in the investigation into their father, Thomas Markle Sr., the police backtracked on their public statement.

Police apologize to Thomas Jr. after publicly naming him a ‘person of interest’ in the child abuse investigation into Thomas Sr.

According to multiple reports, police have formally apologized to Thomas Jr. for naming him a “person of interest” in the case. “The matter has been cleared up,” a source claimed. “The officers were very apologetic.”

The Philippine interior secretary, Juanito Victor Remulla, publicly claimed there were “indications suggesting that the son [Thomas Jr.] may also be involved in the crime.”

“But only as a person of interest so far, he is not yet treated as a suspect,” he said in a statement.

A witness claimed Thomas Jr. brought underage women into his home

Suspicions reportedly arose after a witness told the authorities that they saw Thomas Jr. bringing female minors into his home.

“We had witnesses who testified that underage girls were being brought to his house, with ring lights, through the windows,” Remulla said.

The 60-year-old told the police that the women were there to make “TikTok [videos].”

Thomas Jr. reported Thomas Sr. to police

Before Thomas Sr. was officially arrested in the United States, Thomas Jr. was the person who alerted authorities in the Philippines after he reportedly found inappropriate photographs of minors in the former lighting director’s home.

“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now,” Thomas Jr. said in an interview. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

“What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do,” he continued. “I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted — and realized I had to report him.”

Meghan reacts to Thomas Sr.’s alleged crimes

Although the two have been estranged for years, the Duchess of Sussex made her feelings about her father’s alleged crimes clear in a statement.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” Meghan continued. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”