Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger accused of giving voting rights to a beagle-mix dog named Biscuit who died five years ago: ‘She/her. Do not misgender Biscuit,’ Republican lawmaker says

Abigail Spanberger faces backlash over dead dog Biscuit's voting letter. BY: ABIGAIL SPANBERGER/YOUTUBE

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is facing questions about her administration’s voting rights restoration process after a deceased dog named Biscuit reportedly received an official letter notifying her that her voting rights had been restored.

Republican Del. Tom Garrett brought attention to the unusual case in a Facebook video posted on October 30.

In the video, Garrett questions how a beagle-hound mix that died five years ago could have received an official voting rights restoration notice, complete with a QR code that could be used to access a mail-in ballot.

He also emphasized the dog’s gender in his post, writing, “She/her. Do not misgender Biscuit.”

Tom Garrett compares Biscuit case to earlier ‘Betty No Last Name’ controversy

Tom Garrett questioned Abigail Spanberger’s explanation after a deceased dog named Biscuit reportedly received a voting rights restoration notice. BY: WSLS 10/YOUTUBE

In the same Facebook post, Garrett drew comparisons to an earlier case involving an individual identified as “Betty No Last Name.”

“When a reporter asked about Betty, the governor’s answer was a ‘spreadsheet error’ with the mail merge. Her explanation for Biscuit sounded eerily similar. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along,” Garrett said.

He also invoked Scooby-Doo.

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for. If this were Scooby-Doo, we’d be right before the mask comes off. But we’re not there yet,” he added.

The “Betty No Last Name” controversy emerged in late October after Virginia Beach attorney Tim Anderson obtained a government document through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

The document, which bore Spanberger’s signature, restored the civil and voting rights of an individual identified as “Betty No Last Name.”

Abigail Spanberger’s office denies restoring voting rights to a dog

Abigail Spanberger’s office disputed claims that her administration restored Biscuit’s voting rights. BY: ROLAND S.MARTIN/YOUTUBE

Spanberger’s office rejected the suggestion that her administration had restored a dog’s civil rights when contacted by ABC13 for an explanation.

“Of course we did not restore the rights of a dog. We cannot disclose this individual’s information, but we can tell you that it is associated with a person with a date of birth and Social Security number,” the governor’s office said.

However, the response did not explain how Biscuit’s name appeared on the restoration document.

Biscuit’s owner confirms receiving the voting rights letter

Biscuit’s owner declined to be identified because of concerns about potential political backlash. BY: TIMO PEREDDA/PEXELS

Biscuit’s owner, who declined to reveal their identity because of concerns about potential political backlash, confirmed receiving the official letter to Fox News on October 30.

The owner also disputed any possibility that the dog had previously interacted with Virginia officials.

“To my knowledge, she was never convicted of a felony, nor did she ever show any interest in voting,” the owner said.

The owner further confirmed that Biscuit had never been in a pound or had any interaction with officials in Richmond.

Abigail Spanberger restores voting rights to formerly incarcerated Virginians

Abigail Spanberger restored voting rights to more than 66,000 formerly incarcerated Virginians. BY: 12NEWS NOW/YOUTUBE

On July 31, the governor announced that her administration had restored voting rights to 66,085 formerly incarcerated Virginians since she took office in January.

Virginia is among three states whose constitutions permanently disenfranchise citizens convicted of felonies, leaving the restoration of those rights to the governor’s discretion.

The restored civil rights include the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for public office and become a notary public.

Spanberger also criticized her predecessor, former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, for dismantling the streamlined restoration process used by previous administrations.