Pennsylvania state representative celebrates newly ‘Fetterman-proofed’ Senate as Democratic Party comes out on top in the midterms, diminishing Democratic Sen. John Fetterman’s power

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has lost his political leverage in Washington after his party swept back into power in the midterm elections, prompting a Pennsylvania state lawmaker to celebrate a newly “Fetterman-proofed” Senate.

Democrats take control of Congress

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta celebrated the new ‘Fetterman-proofed’ Senate. BY: MEGA

Democrats seized control of both the House and Senate in the midterms, dramatically shifting the balance of power in Congress and diminishing Fetterman’s influence as a frequent Democratic holdout.

The party flipped at least seven Senate seats, expanding its numbers from 47 to at least 54 as of Thursday, November 5.

The results mean Democrats will no longer depend as heavily on Fetterman, whose willingness to break with his party and support Republican priorities previously gave him significant influence in a narrowly divided chamber.

Pennsylvania Democratic state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta celebrated the shift on X, declaring, “We just Fetterman-proofed the U.S. Senate.”

Fetterman has repeatedly frustrated fellow Democrats by siding with Republicans on major legislative and political battles, even as he maintains he remains committed to his party.

Breaking from Democrats

John Fetterman’s willingness to break with Democrats previously gave him considerable influence. BY: MEGA

Before the elections, Republicans controlled the Senate 53-47, including two independents who caucused with Democrats. That narrow division allowed Fetterman to play a pivotal role in contentious votes.

In May, the senator was the only Democrat to oppose advancing a resolution that would have restricted President Donald Trump‘s military strikes against Iran without congressional authorization. The measure failed 49-50.

Fetterman was also the only Senate Democrat to support confirming Pam Bondi as attorney general and backed Kristi Noem‘s nomination as Department of Homeland Security secretary. However, he opposed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, showing that his willingness to cross party lines has not extended to every Trump administration nominee.

During the 2025 government shutdown, Fetterman joined several Democrats supporting Republican-backed legislation to reopen federal agencies.

CQ/Roll Call’s annual voting studies have ranked Fetterman as the Senate’s least party-loyal Democrat, based on votes dividing the two parties.

‘I’m a lifelong Democrat’

John Fetterman insists he remains committed to his party. BY: MEGA

Despite his increasingly contentious relationship with Democrats, Fetterman insisted during a September Republican rally that his political identity remained unchanged. “I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party — and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on,” he said.

He also defended his independence during the Republican midterm convention, declaring, “I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life.”

Fetterman has dismissed speculation about switching parties, emphasizing his continued support for labor unions and LGBTQ+ rights. However, Democrats’ expanded majority could complicate his political future. His Senate term expires in 2029, and he has not announced whether he will seek re-election in 2028.