Elon Musk takes big financial hit on Election Night as tech stocks plummet: ‘There’s a lot of different parts of the corruption around Musk,’ Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal says

It wasn't a great Election Night for Elon Musk. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

It wasn’t a great Election Night for Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, November 3, SpaceX and Tesla shares plummeted as Democrats won big in the midterms.

Their new control of the House could give lawmakers a chance to take a closer look at Musk’s businesses.

Tesla stock falls

Investors might be concerned about Elon Musk’s support for President Donald Trump. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Tesla stock fell 4.4 percent to around $381 per share at 9:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday following the election results. SpaceX was also down 5.2 percent to $134 per share.

Analysts have said investors might be concerned that Musk’s support for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party could hurt his businesses.

Last month, Politico reported that Democratic lawmakers were preparing to investigate several parts of Musk’s companies if they won back the House.

With Democrats now in control, Musk might have to answer questions from Congress.

‘Corruption around Musk’

Lawmakers want to look into how Elon Musk ran the Department of Government Efficiency. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

According to Politico, lawmakers want to look into how Musk ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during the first months of Trump’s second term.

“What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?” Rep. Pramila Jayapal asked Politico.

“There’s a lot of different parts of the corruption around Musk,” she added.

Elon Musk invested millions in the midterms

Elon Musk spent more than $445 million supporting Republican candidates in the midterms. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Democrats might also be focusing on Musk because he spent more than $445 million backing Republican candidates in the midterms.

Before Tuesday’s elections, Musk also criticized Democratic candidates such as James Talarico, who had told voters, “Elon Musk wants our land. He wants our water. He wants our tax dollars. He wants his very own personal United States senator.”

The tech executive said he feared what Democrats might do if they won the House, Senate and White House after 2028. “It would be game over for America,” he said.

Elon Musk’s warning

Elon Musk shared what he thinks Democrats might do if they win the House, Senate and White House. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

In a post on X last week, Musk broke down what he thinks Democrats might do if they win the House, the Senate and the presidency.

“1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority,” he wrote.

“This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word,” he continued.

Musk then encouraged voters to support Republican Senate candidates, writing, “All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.”