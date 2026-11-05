Conservative commentator Matt Walsh calls President Donald Trump ‘yesterday’s news,’ says ‘heads should roll’ after Democratic Party’s blue tsunami: ‘We gotta move on now’

Matt Walsh isn't sure Republicans should keep putting their faith in President Donald Trump. BY: MATT WALSH/YOUTUBE

Matt Walsh isn’t sure Republicans should keep putting their faith in President Donald Trump after the party’s disappointing results in the midterm elections.

During a Daily Wire election night panel, the conservative commentator said the GOP needs to take a hard look at where things stand and consider whether it’s time to find a new leader.

Accountability

Matt Walsh said Donald Trump can’t avoid taking the blame for Republicans losing. BY: MATT WALSH/YOUTUBE

“I think heads should roll, maybe to some extent they will, but what I don’t want is for Trump to just find a scapegoat, maybe it’s [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth or someone, and say, oh, this is all him,” Walsh said.

He also noted that the president can’t avoid taking the blame for Republicans losing control of both chambers of Congress.

Move on from Trump

Matt Walsh called Donald Trump ‘yesterday’s news’. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

“Because the buck stops with you,” Walsh said. “You’re the president of the United States.”

He added, “So he’s the first one that has to be held accountable. And part of that is, part of holding him accountable is what we really have to do anyway, which is we gotta move on now.”

“Like, we’re going to be at the other side of what’s turning out to be certainly a massive blue wave.”

‘Yesterday’s news’

Matt Walsh reminded viewers that Donald Trump won’t be president forever. BY: MATT WALSH/YOUTUBE

Walsh also reminded viewers that Trump won’t be president forever.

“You’re going be off the scene entirely in two years. And so, thanks for the good things you did. For the bad things, I really wish you hadn’t done those things, but you did,” he said.

He then argued that Republicans should start thinking about who might lead the party next instead of continuing to look to Trump.

“Now we have to move on. We have to find what’s the Republican Party going to be going forward, who’s the new leader going to be?” he asked.

“So you’re yesterday’s news, and now we’re moving on. And it’s certainly now, I think that’s even more so,” the commentator concluded.

2026 midterm elections

Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterm elections. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA/UNSPLASH

Walsh’s comments came after Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterm elections, gaining control of both the House and Senate.

In Texas, James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, flipping a seat that Republicans had held for decades. Democrat Abdul El-Sayed also beat Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan.

El-Sayed celebrated the win with supporters in Detroit, saying, “You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates. Thank you. This is all yours.”