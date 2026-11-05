‘It’s not cute’: Jon Stewart condemns CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten for ‘relentless, incessant coverage of polls,’ says ‘the schizophrenic nature of the roller coaster ride is unbearable’

Jon Stewart condemned CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten for his 'relentless, incessant coverage of polls.' BY: 'THE DAILY SHOW'/YOUTUBE

Jon Stewart condemned CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten for his “relentless, incessant coverage of polls” ahead of the midterm elections.

Stewart shared his frustration on The Daily Show on Monday, November 2, arguing that Enten’s constant updates can make it seem like the election results are changing by the hour.

‘It’s not fun’

Jon Stewart cut to a montage of Harry Enten breaking down polling numbers with various props. BY: ‘THE DAILY SHOW’/YOUTUBE

“The only thing worse than your [expletive] relentless, incessant coverage of polls is when you make it fun,” Stewart quipped.

The host then cut to a montage of Enten breaking down polling numbers with various props, including a toy skeleton, a Bills hat, oversized dice and a foam finger.

“It’s not fun. It’s not cute,” Stewart said. “Now I appreciate guys like Harry Enten giving us the numbers to ease the anxiety that we all feel from guys like Harry Enten giving us numbers, but the schizophrenic nature of the roller coaster ride is unbearable!”

Conflicting predictions

Jon Stewart showed how Harry Enten’s take on the election changed in just a couple of hours. BY: ‘THE DAILY SHOW’/YOUTUBE

Stewart then showed how Enten’s take on the election changed in just a couple of hours.

In the first clip, Enten said Democrats should be “salivating over” the numbers. However, he later sounded more optimistic about Republicans’ chances.

“If history holds in terms of the GOP outperforming their September polls, well there’s a very, very strong chance that Republicans hold on to the United States Senate,” Enten said in the second clip.

“Oh, well, the numbers say we’re dropping you into a field of ice cream and [expletive]. But if history is any guide, both are being given by Mitch McConnell!” Stewart sarcastically said.

‘You’ve been wrong’

Jon Stewart reminded viewers that polls don’t always get it right. BY: ‘THE DAILY SHOW’/YOUTUBE

Stewart also reminded viewers that polls don’t always get it right. He played clips of analysts admitting their predictions had been wrong in 2020 and previous elections.

“You’ve been wrong since you could still smoke on the news,” Stewart said. “Look, an election is an emotional time. The next couple of days will determine the future of our healthcare, our economy, and the state of our reflecting pools.”

He continued, “The news should be soothing our nerves with information and context, not amplifying them with speculation you admit has little value. So to the cable news media, I am begging you, please reconsider spending so much of your valuable pre-election airtime hyping up polls that you know to be unreliable. I can’t think of anything more corrosive to your viewers’ well being.”

Prediction markets

Jon Stewart also called out CNN. BY: ‘THE DAILY SHOW’/YOUTUBE

Stewart also called out CNN and Enten for bringing prediction markets into their election coverage.

“Oh my [expletive] God! No, Harry. Harold! Harry! Harold, Harry, don’t you dare,” Stewart exclaimed before playing a clip of Enten talking up Kalshi markets.

“You can see this right here in the Kalshi prediction market. Look where we were a month ago. We were at 60% chance. Now we’re talking about a very nice 69,” Enten said in the clip.

“You son of a [expletive]!” the host quipped.