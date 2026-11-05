Man extradited from Germany to face charges after allegedly swindling Americans out of more than $4 million in fake psychic plot

A man accused of orchestrating an elaborate fake psychic scheme that allegedly swindled Americans out of more than $4 million has been extradited from Germany to the United States to face federal charges.

Fake psychic scheme

Prosecutors accuse Mael Chemla of helping orchestrate a scheme that sent thousands of Americans fraudulent psychic letters. BY: UNSPLASH

Mael Chemla, 61, allegedly helped operate a fraudulent operation that sent thousands of Americans letters containing supposedly personalized psychic predictions promising financial windfalls in exchange for upfront payments, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors allege the scheme targeted victims nationwide, including elderly and vulnerable Americans, between September 2016 and November 2020.

The letters purported to come from psychics who claimed recipients were destined to receive substantial sums of money. However, victims were instructed to pay fees before collecting their supposed fortunes.

Authorities say Chemla deposited checks mailed by victims into U.S. bank accounts established under the fake psychics’ names. Prosecutors said the money was transferred to European bank accounts controlled by an alleged co-conspirator.

Facing charges of fraud

Victims were allegedly instructed to pay upfront fees to collect their supposed fortunes. BY: UNSPLASH

Chemla, a U.S., French and Israeli national who previously lived in Aventura, Fla., faces charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud.

He could receive up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Chemla was detained in Germany in May before being extradited to the United States. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Miami on Monday, November 2, according to court documents.

His family has publicly defended him, launching a GoFundMe fundraiser in October to help cover his legal expenses.

The fundraising page describes Chemla as a “beloved brother, father and friend” and asks for donations to “give him the opportunity to defend himself and fight to prove his innocence.”

The family disputed his alleged involvement in the scheme, claiming he merely provided services to another individual facing prosecution.

“One of his clients in France is facing prosecution for allegedly making false claims and engaging in false advertising. Although Mael acted solely as a service provider, he is also being targeted by the American justice system and faces up to 20 years in prison,” his family says.

The investigation

Mael Chemla faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. BY: UNSPLASH

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the alleged fraud. However, federal authorities have not disclosed the precise number of victims or identified which states they live in.

The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers that legitimate prizes never require upfront payments and urges Americans to investigate unfamiliar financial offers before sending money.

Postal inspectors similarly advise consumers to avoid suspicious solicitations demanding immediate payments.