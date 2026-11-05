‘That doesn’t really make sense’: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson presses Texas on effort to block death row inmate from pursuing intellectual disability claim

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sharply challenged Texas officials Wednesday, November 4, over their efforts to prevent a death row inmate from pursuing an intellectual disability claim, questioning whether the state’s legal arguments could deny him any meaningful opportunity to challenge his execution.

Prohibiting executing disabled individuals

Ketanji Brown Jackson challenged whether Texas could prevent Dexter Johnson from ever meaningfully challenging his execution. BY: MEGA

During oral arguments, Jackson pressed Texas Solicitor General William Peterson over the state’s attempt to block Dexter Johnson from filing another federal habeas petition based on evolving medical standards for determining intellectual disability.

The Supreme Court has long prohibited executing individuals with intellectual disabilities. However, Johnson argues that changes in medical standards have made it possible for him to establish a disability claim that would not have succeeded when he initially challenged his conviction.

At issue is whether federal law allows Johnson to pursue his claim through a second or successive habeas application, despite restrictions on prisoners filing repeated challenges to their convictions or sentences.

‘Incongruous consequence’

The Supreme Court has long prohibited executing individuals with intellectual disabilities. BY: MEGA

Jackson questioned whether Texas’ interpretation would create an “incongruous consequence” by preventing Johnson from raising a constitutional claim simply because the medical standards supporting it developed after his initial petition.

The liberal justice directly confronted Peterson about the implications of the state’s position.

“But if the standards change as to whether or not, at the time of the initial conviction, he was intellectually disabled, you’re saying that doesn’t matter?” Jackson asked.

“That’s correct, Your Honor,” Peterson responded.

Peterson maintained that changes in medical standards differ from newly recognized constitutional protections.

“That’s a new rule of constitutional law made retroactive to cases on collateral review by this court,” he explained.

However, Jackson appeared unconvinced by the distinction, suggesting that constitutional protections could become meaningless if prisoners were prevented from presenting claims based on medical developments unavailable during earlier proceedings.

Panetti v. Quarterman

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cited a previous Supreme Court ruling in her argument. BY: MEGA

Jackson also cited the Supreme Court’s previous ruling in Panetti v. Quarterman, which addressed when prisoners can challenge their competency to be executed.

In that case, the Court rejected an interpretation that could permanently prevent prisoners from raising claims whose factual basis emerged later.

“We said, no, that doesn’t really make sense because it doesn’t enable this defendant to ever make the claim,” Jackson said. “And here similarly, I think the same kind of thing is happening.”

Peterson countered that competency claims concern a prisoner’s condition at execution, while intellectual disability claims involve their condition when the crime occurred.