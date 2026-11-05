Federal judge dismisses criminal complaint against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden: ‘I am deeply troubled by what has happened here’

A judge has dismissed a criminal complaint against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden. BY: YURI GRIPAS - POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

A federal judge has dismissed a criminal complaint against two former FBI officials accused of lying to Congress about Hunter Biden.

During an hourlong ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui questioned how the investigation into Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides was handled, saying it was rushed and driven by President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Faruqui also said several “critical mistakes” played a role in his decision to dismiss the complaint.

‘I have nothing’

The Justice Department claimed the two former FBI officials misled Congress about Hunter Biden. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

The Justice Department claimed the former FBI officials misled Congress about the investigations into Joe Biden’s son, including the laptop he left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019.

The two testified before Congress in 2023, but prosecutors later alleged they hadn’t been truthful about what they knew.

However, Faruqui said there was no evidence that Floris or Benavides intentionally gave false testimony or interfered with Congress’ investigation.

He also noted that prosecutors had not shown what either of them would have gained by lying to lawmakers. “Without motive, without direct evidence, I have nothing,” Faruqui said.

Timing of case

Zia Faruqui questioned why prosecutors chose to bring the case when they did. BY: TINGEY INJURY LAW FIRM/UNSPLASH

Faruqui also questioned why prosecutors chose to bring the case when they did.

He said they could have sought an indictment earlier, but instead filed the complaint just days before the midterm elections.

“I will not bury my head in the sand and pretend that I cannot read a calendar,” Faruqui said.

‘Deeply troubled’

The ruling may not be the end of the case. BY: TINGEY INJURY LAW FIRM/UNSPLASH

“I am deeply troubled by what has happened here,” Faruqui added during the ruling.

“What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization.”

The ruling may not be the end of the case. The Justice Department can still ask a grand jury to approve an indictment, although prosecutors have struggled to get similar cases moving in Washington, D.C.

‘Smear campaign’

Nikki Floris’ lawyers said the prosecution was ‘nothing more than a smear campaign.’ BY: COLIN LLOYD/UNSPLASH

Following the ruling, Floris’ lawyers said the “so-called prosecution was nothing more than a politically motivated smear campaign aimed at scoring political points before the midterm elections.”

“The charges brought under the clearly discredited authority of the Department of Justice should never have been brought in the first place,” they said in a statement.

On X, the Justice Department said it disagreed with the judge’s ruling and is still deciding what to do next.