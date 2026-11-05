Brian Harrison warns Gina Hinojosa could inherit powers of a ‘DICTATOR’

Brian Harrison calls on Greg Abbott to curb Gina Hinojosa’s emergency powers. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison called on Gov. Greg Abbott to limit the governor’s emergency powers before Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa takes office. Harrison, who represents parts of Ellis County and lives in Midlothian, made the demand in a lengthy post on X. He warned that Hinojosa would otherwise “inherit the powers of a DICTATOR.”

“We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the remaining ten weeks to restore separation of powers and limit the emergency powers that Governor-Elect Hinojosa is set to inherit, which would allow her to destroy liberty in Texas by executive fiat,” Harrison wrote. He added that Hinojosa should not have “unchecked emergency powers” and that “the urgency is undeniable… and inaction is intolerable.”

Harrison also criticized the state’s emergency powers laws. “Due to the absurd (and almost certainly unconstitutional) Texas emergency powers laws, Gov. Hinojosa will literally have the power to modify laws, ignore laws, or create and enforce laws – including criminal laws – on a whim!” he wrote.

What Brian Harrison wants the Texas Legislature to do

Brian Harrison urged lawmakers to revive his 2022 bill to restrict Gina Hinojosa’s emergency powers as governor. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Harrison urged the Texas House to pass HB911, a bill he filed in 2022 to address what he called “never ending emergency powers.” The bill did not advance. He cited its text, which says that legislative bodies “allowing a single executive branch official to both write and enforce laws is the biggest threat to our constitutional system of divided government and should be opposed irrespective of which political party runs the executive branch.” His proposal also calls for barring the governor from suspending or modifying statutes.

The post opened with the line “Republicans lost last night, but Democrats were not sworn in.” It closed with a direct appeal to fellow Republicans. “We have TEN WEEKS LEFT to protect Texas from near total Democrat rule,” Harrison wrote. “I encourage every elected Republican in Texas to join my demand for Gov. Abbott to call a special session. The future of liberty in America is literally on the line in Texas and Texans deserve leadership that acts accordingly.”

Nathan Johnson calls Brian Harrison’s demand ‘irresponsible’

Nathan Johnson called Brian Harrison’s proposal ‘irresponsible’ in an interview. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson rejected the proposal in an interview with Steven Dial. Johnson called Harrison’s statement “irresponsible.”

“I think Brian Harrison believes what he says. He thinks it’s a calamity and you should do anything, including illegitimate things, to try to retain power,” Johnson said. He added that the public would not welcome such a move given the size of Hinojosa’s victory. He also said it would damage the Republican Party’s reputation “for a generation.”

Keith Gaddie says Republicans may want to keep those powers

Keith Gaddie said Republicans might want to retain the governor’s existing powers despite similar efforts elsewhere. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA / UNSPLASH

Keith Gaddie, a political science professor at Texas Christian University, said similar moves had happened in other states. He suggested it might still make sense for Republicans to leave the governor’s powers in place.

In the same interview series, Gaddie said that with Democrats holding the lieutenant governor’s office and a majority in the House, “it kind of makes sense for everybody to keep the institutions in place, in part because you might want those powers later.”

How a special session would work

The Texas Constitution gives the governor sole authority to call special sessions and set the topics lawmakers can address. BY: PETE ALEXOPOULOS / UNSPLASH

Under the Texas Constitution, only the governor can call a special session and must state its purpose. Lawmakers can consider only the subjects the governor includes and a session can last no more than 30 days. Abbott has not said whether he will call one.