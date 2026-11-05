Mike Lawler says even Jesus Christ couldn’t have saved his seat

Mike Lawler says nothing could have saved his seat from Democratic blue wave. BY: RON ADAR / M10S / MEGA

Former Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York offered a striking assessment of his election defeat after losing New York’s 17th Congressional District to Democrat Cait Conley. According to Correspondent Manu Raju, Lawler argued that the political environment had become so difficult for Republicans that no candidate could have survived it.

Raju recounted the conversation during an appearance with Anderson Cooper. He said Lawler told him he had run “as good a campaign as he possibly could” but felt that “the bottom fell out” of the race. When Raju asked him to elaborate, Lawler responded, “Jesus Christ could have run and would have lost.”

Lawler’s statement was not presented as a religious argument but rather as an expression of how overwhelming he believed the national political climate had become for Republicans.

The context behind the comment

Mike Lawler was defending a swing district in the Hudson Valley that backed Kamala Harris in 2024. BY: MEGA

Lawler was seeking reelection in New York’s 17th Congressional District, a competitive Hudson Valley district that had become a major battleground. The district was particularly challenging for Republicans because it had supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election while still being represented by a Republican in Congress.

According to Raju, Lawler was one of only a handful of Republicans defending seats in districts carried by Harris. After the election, he argued that national political forces had overwhelmed local campaigning efforts. His comments suggested that he viewed the result less as a rejection of his personal campaign and more as a reflection of broader voter dissatisfaction with the Republican Party.

Lawler eventually conceded the race to Conley, acknowledging that the remaining votes were unlikely to change the outcome. In remarks to supporters, he congratulated his opponent and said it would become clear once all ballots were counted that he would fall short.

Who is Cait Conley?

Cait Conley defeated Mike Lawler after serving in the military and national security field. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Conley entered the race with a résumé centered on military and national security service. She graduated from West Point, spent years as an Army officer, completed overseas deployments and later held national security positions, including roles on the White House National Security Council and at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Conley presented herself as a pragmatic Democrat and campaigned on issues including government accountability and the cost of living. After her victory, she pledged to focus on serving the district and addressing concerns facing working families.

Republicans begin looking for answers

Greg Steube blamed Republican leaders for compromising with moderates and straying from conservative principles despite winning re-election. BY: JONATHAN ERNST – POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

Lawler’s comments emerged as Republicans engaged in a broader debate about the causes of the party’s poor performance. During his report, Raju described the atmosphere within Republican circles as a “reckoning” and a “blame game” over what had gone wrong.

Several Republican lawmakers offered different explanations.

Florida Republican Greg Steube, who won reelection, told Raju that party leaders had made mistakes by, in his view, compromising too much with moderates and failing to remain committed to conservative principles.

Indiana Republican Marlin Stutzman reportedly argued that changes were needed inside the White House. According to Raju, Stutzman said “someone at the White House should be fired” and specifically pointed to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Other Republicans directed criticism toward Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whose handling of the administration’s Iran policy became a subject of controversy after the election. Raju reported that some Republicans blamed Hegseth for contributing to the party’s difficulties.

Lawler’s career and political standing

Mike Lawler projected a moderate image and sometimes supported bipartisan efforts. BY: RON SACHS – CNP FOR NY POST / MEGA

Lawler first gained national attention when he won election to Congress in 2022 by defeating then-Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney in a major upset. During his time in Congress, he often cultivated a more moderate image than many members of his party.

He occasionally supported bipartisan initiatives, including efforts related to Affordable Care Act subsidies and changes to state and local tax deduction rules. Because he represented a politically competitive district, Lawler frequently positioned himself as a pragmatic Republican willing to work across party lines.

Despite those efforts, the district ultimately returned to the Democratic column, leaving Lawler to argue that the national political environment had proved stronger than any individual campaign.