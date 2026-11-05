J.D. Vance accuses his daughter of ‘stealing her brother’s toys’ to give to a holiday toy drive, says he ‘apparently raised a Democrat’

Vice President J.D. Vance joked that he had 'apparently raised a Democrat.' BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance joked that he had “apparently raised a Democrat” after his 4-year-old daughter brought him two of her brothers’ toys to donate to a holiday toy drive.

Vance shared the story during his final campaign stop in Rome, New York, on Monday, November 2, ahead of the midterm elections.

Toys for charity

J.D. Vance recalled asking his daughter to pick out a few toys to donate to Toys for Tots. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

After joking that his Dumbledore Halloween costume over the weekend made him look more like an Iranian sheikh than the vice president, Vance began talking about how his family was getting ready for Christmas.

He recalled asking his daughter to pick out a few toys she would be willing to donate to Toys for Tots.

“After Halloween, yesterday, actually, I was talking to my daughter who is 4 years old and I said, ‘Honey, we will start getting ready for our toy drive. We try to give some toys to Toys for Tots. We get ready for Christmas and I want you to identify a couple of toys you would like to donate here,’” he said.

‘Raised a Democrat’

J.D. Vance said his daughter didn’t understand what he had asked her to do. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

However, Vance said his daughter got the wrong idea. “So she brings me two of her brothers’ toys. And I realize that despite my best efforts, ladies and gentlemen, I have apparently raised a Democrat,” he continued.

“Stealing — stealing her brother’s toys to give to somebody else, and that’s what we have to do in just one day is beat the Democrats and win for America.”

Rules for donations

Toys for Tots only takes new and unwrapped items. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Even if Vance’s daughter had donated her brothers’ toys, Toys for Tots wouldn’t have accepted them. The charity only takes new and unwrapped items, according to its website.

“Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses,” the website states.

“Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender.”

Midterm results

J.D. Vance spent the weeks leading up to the midterm elections campaigning for Republican candidates. BY: ZUMAPRESS/MEGA

Vance spent the weeks leading up to the midterm elections campaigning for Republican candidates across the country.

Despite trying to get voters to the polls, the VP saw Democrats flip several states that had voted Republican for decades.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico won his Senate race, which is something Democrats hadn’t done in Texas in more than 30 years. In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews also defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham.