Chris Cuomo says he’s weighing leaving the media industry behind because his ‘desire to punch people in the face’ is ‘consuming’ him: ‘I can’t handle the stupidity’

Chris Cuomo says media culture is ‘consuming’ him as he weighs leaving the industry. BY: NEWS NATION/YOUTUBE

Chris Cuomo expressed frustration with the political and media landscape during a Nov. 3 appearance on The Chris Cuomo Project. Pollster Frank Luntz joined him to discuss the challenges of political discourse.

Cuomo admitted that he has considered leaving the business because he is unhappy with what attracts attention, money and success.

“I run from office! I am telling you, I would never, ever, ever, ever consider running for office,” Cuomo told Luntz.

He also referenced boxing legend Mike Tyson‘s warning about social media and the consequences of saying things that could provoke physical confrontations.

“But in fact, I will tell you what I am considering: getting the f*** out, Frank, because [Tyson] has turned out to be a prophet,” he said.

Cuomo added that his frustration has reached a point where he “can’t handle the stupidity.”

Chris Cuomo criticizes Donald Trump and the political climate

Chris Cuomo criticized Donald Trump and expressed frustration with the current political climate. BY: RON SACHS – POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

Cuomo also questioned President Donald Trump.

“There is no standard for a president of the United States. The guy can say anything he wants,” Cuomo said.

He also talked about how Trump kept calling U.S. Senator-elect (D-MI) Abdul El-Sayed, “Muhammad” at campaign rallies instead of using his real name.

“I don’t want to be in this business anymore,” he added.

Luntz, however, urged Cuomo not to leave journalism. He argued that Cuomo tells the truth and that people need journalists who are willing to ask tough questions.

Chris Cuomo questions media coverage focused on the MAGA movement

Chris Cuomo questioned the media’s focus on MAGA-related political coverage and its influence on audiences. BY: DON LEMON/YOUTUBE

Cuomo also compared his podcast with Don Lemon‘s, saying Lemon had found more success by openly criticizing the MAGA movement.

He said Lemon often spoke against MAGA and had people helping his content reach more viewers through social media. However, Cuomo questioned whether the media should reward people simply for taking political sides and attacking others.

He also took aim at Megyn Kelly and her deal with SiriusXM. Cuomo questioned why the company paid Kelly millions of dollars while criticizing comments he said she had made about sexual assault and a political candidate who had spoken about being abused as a child.

Chris Cuomo opens up about working alongside MAGA supporters

Chris Cuomo reflected on his experiences working alongside colleagues who supported the MAGA movement. BY: THE CHRIS CUOMO PROJECT/YOUTUBE

Cuomo pointed to a growing gap between political divisions and everyday relationships. He argued that Americans still manage to get along despite disagreements over Trump and the MAGA movement.

He also described how he gets along with colleagues at a firehouse, where most of the people support MAGA.

“They’re not going to not pull me out of the basement, you know what I mean? They’re all there for me anytime I ask it, in any way,” Cuomo said.

He acknowledged that his colleagues might not watch his show or agree with his work but said they still treated him with care and respect.

Chris Cuomo says ‘MAGA Is Not America’

Chris Cuomo declared that ‘MAGA is not America’ while discussing the political divide in the country. BY NEWS NATION/YOUTUBE

On his November 5 podcast, Cuomo celebrated the midterm election results, in which Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in a sweeping victory widely described as a “blue tsunami.”

Cuomo said the outcome has changed his view of America’s political divisions.

He said he is proud of the number of people who took part in the elections and acknowledged that his earlier doubts had been misplaced.

The journalist added that he has always believed America is bigger than two opposing political sides. However, the growing divisions had made him question whether people could still find common ground.

“I knew that MAGA is not America. This is not a MAGA country. It’s America, and that we are bigger than that,” he said.

Cuomo extended his criticism to Vice President J.D. Vance, suggesting that Trump’s political approach was also reflected in Vance’s leadership.