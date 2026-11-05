Pete Hegseth could become first major casualty of Donald Trump’s midterm disaster

Pete Hegseth emerges as top candidate to take blame for Donald Trump’s midterm wipeout. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has emerged as the most vulnerable member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet after Republicans lost control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterm elections. Voter anger over the Iran war was widely cited as a factor in the defeats.

According to a report, a Trump adviser said Hegseth is “definitely on thin ice.” The adviser added, “It doesn’t mean the president forces him out. But there are complications.”

Republicans see Pete Hegseth as the likely scapegoat

An administration official blamed the Iran war for the GOP losses and said Donald Trump would hold Pete Hegseth accountable before leaving office. BY: MEGA

A White House official said on Tuesday that the results “would have looked very different” without the Iran war. The official said they believed Trump would “ultimately” hold Hegseth “accountable” and that this “will play out in the lame duck.” That refers to the period between the election and the first day of the new Congress in January.

Another U.S. official said, “Somebody’s gotta take the fall and Pete is moving to the top of the list.”

A Republican close to the White House said that if the president is serious about holding anyone responsible, “it’s Pete Hegseth.” A former senior Pentagon official told the same network that “the pivot is starting” on the war and on Hegseth.

Donald Trump publicly backs his defense secretary

Donald Trump defended Pete Hegseth, saying the defense secretary was doing a ‘very good job.’ BY: MEGA

Trump has not publicly signaled that he intends to remove Hegseth. Speaking to reporters, Trump was asked whether he was considering replacing him. He answered, “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.”

White House spokeswoman Anna Kellysaid in a statement that the president “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.” She also praised military operations in Iran and Venezuela and Hegseth’s efforts to roll back what she called “DEI and woke ideology” at the Pentagon.

Reports suggest the picture behind the scenes is more complicated. Trump has been asking advisers, both in person and by phone, whether Hegseth should remain in the job.

Why the timing matters for the White House

Pete Hegseth could face pressure as presidents often reshuffle their teams after major midterm losses. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

The same report outlined several factors weighing on Trump. One is the long history of presidents shaking up their administrations after disastrous midterm elections.

Another is the narrow window before Democrats take control of Congress in January. A third is that Trump is reportedly keen to avoid a series of impeachment hearings centered on Hegseth’s tenure and, by extension, his own decision to attack Iran.

Confirming a successor could also prove difficult. A senior White House official said, “No one’s getting confirmed” in the new Congress. “We’re operating under that premise.”

That reasoning gives Trump an incentive to act while Republicans still control the Senate.

Thomas Massie moves to force an impeachment vote

Thomas Massie vowed to revive impeachment efforts against Pete Hegseth after Congress’s midterm recess. BY: MEGA

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in a post on X that he would reintroduce articles of impeachment against Hegseth when Congress returns from its midterm recess. He wrote, “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

Massie said that he planned to trigger a vote as soon as Congress returned. “You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” he said. He also told a congressional news outlet the effort was a “week one” priority for the lame-duck session.

Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on September 15. He accused Hegseth of conducting the Iran war illegally and defying Congress. Reports say House Speaker Mike Johnson canceled the chamber’s final voting day before the midterms, calling the effort a stunt.

Massie lost his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger and will leave Congress in January. He therefore has only the current session to pursue the effort.

Impeachment in the House requires a simple majority, while conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds vote. Trump allies in Congress have asked the administration to remove Hegseth. They acknowledge that a Senate effort to remove him would probably fail because even with 55 Democratic seats, it would take 12 additional votes in the 100-member chamber.