Donald Trump says he’d ‘love to run’ for president again: ‘They had a poll the other day where I beat everybody by so much’

Donald Trump discussed the possibility of seeking another presidential term during an interview. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

President Donald Trump said he would love to run for another term if given the opportunity. He made the remarks during an interview with columnist Miranda Devine on her Pod Force One podcast on November 2.

Asked whether he would go quietly despite being labeled a “lame duck,” Trump admitted that he would welcome another presidential campaign.

“Well, I’ll go. I’d love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting,” Trump said.

The president then pointed to a recent poll.

“They had a poll the other day where I’d beat everybody by so much. I’d love to run,” he added.

Trump also emphasized that he still has more than two years remaining in his current term and defended his administration’s economic performance.

“I had a great economy in my first term. This will blow it away,” he said.

He pointed to investments in automobile manufacturing, pharmaceutical facilities and semiconductor production as evidence of economic growth.

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution strictly states that no person can be elected to the office of the president more than twice. Having previously served from 2017 to 2021 and returning to office after winning the 2024 election, Trump will have fulfilled his maximum two-term limit.

Donald Trump vows to become ‘Mr. Veto’ under Democratic-controlled Congress

Donald Trump warned that he would use his veto power to block legislation if Democrats gained control of Congress. BY: RON SACHS – POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

Trump also discussed how he would handle a Democratic takeover of the House or Senate.

“Well, if that happens, I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto. I’m not going to let them run,” he told Devine.

However, Trump acknowledged that repeated vetoes can eventually force both sides to negotiate.

Donald Trump raises election integrity concerns over Alaska Senate race

Donald Trump raised allegations of election fraud involving the Alaska Senate race during his conversation with Miranda Devine. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

During the interview, Trump also questioned election security and raised allegations of election fraud involving an Alaska Senate race.

He described an alleged attempt to find a candidate with a name resembling that of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Trump claimed that another individual named Daniel J. Sullivan had attempted to change his middle initial to match the Republican senator’s name.

When Devine brought up Mary Peltola, Trump alleged that she had knowledge of the situation despite publicly denying it. He also accused Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of knowing about the alleged scheme.

“It’s all documented. And it’s election fraud at the highest level,” Trump claimed.

Donald Trump accuses Democrats of using ‘dirty tricks’ to win elections

Donald Trump accused Democrats of cheating in elections while criticizing the party’s policies during his podcast interview. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Trump continued his criticism of Democrats when Devine asked what other tactics the party was allegedly using to influence elections.

The president accused Democrats of cheating on ballots and votes, arguing that their political positions would otherwise make it difficult for them to win elections.

“If you had men in women’s sports, open borders for everyone, transgender everything, mutilation of your children, and so many other things, high taxes, bad economy, bad on the military. … If you had all of these things, the only way you can get elected is to cheat,” Trump said.

Donald Trump says Iran ‘can’t have a nuclear weapon’ as he defends military action

Donald Trump discussed U.S. military action against Iran and insisted that the country must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

In the same segment, Trump defended his administration’s military action against Iran, insisting that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He also suggested that further military action remained possible if diplomatic efforts failed.

Asked about the administration’s objective in Iran, Trump said the goal was to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

When Devine asked whether achieving that goal required regime change, Trump pointed to what he described as the removal of two Iranian regimes.

However, Trump acknowledged that the administration still needed someone in Iran with whom it could negotiate.

Trump was also asked whether he was surprised by Iran’s ability to withstand the military campaign. He dismissed the idea of Iran’s resilience, arguing that the United States had not yet used its full military capabilities.