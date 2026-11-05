J.D. Vance says Iran war was the reason Republicans lost Congress

J.D. Vance blames gas prices and the Iran war for the GOP's midterm collapse. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance said that Republicans lost control of Congress because of the war with Iran, delivering a public rebuke of the administration’s most prominent foreign policy effort.

In a lengthy post on X, Vance wrote that voters who backed President Donald Trump and him in 2024 turned out for this year’s midterms but cast their ballots for Democrats. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” he wrote.

J.D. Vance says Republicans should start with an ‘honest conversation’

J.D. Vance said a pollster warned him that angry 2024 Donald Trump voters planned to support Democrats. BY: MEGA

Vance directly challenged hawks in his own party. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he wrote. “Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

He closed by saying that “any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Vance said a pollster he described as one of the smartest people he knew in politics had warned him that many Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. According to Vance, that analysis “looks prophetic now.”

He listed four reasons the pollster gave for why those voters switched: ending the Iran war, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing the U.S. relationship with Israel. Vance did not identify the pollster.

He also argued that turnout was not the main problem. He noted that the Florida electorate was nine points more Republican than Democratic, only a couple of points worse than in 2024. “The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats,” he wrote. He added that the party’s closing economic message “wasn’t sharp enough.”

Vance also pointed to a television host’s call for a “diplomatic resolution” to the conflict, describing the recommendation as “sound.”

President Donald Trump calls the vice president’s assessment ‘largely true’

Donald Trump acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to GOP losses on election night. BY: ANNABELLE GORDON – POOL VIA CNP/UPI/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

On the night of November 3, Trump acknowledged in an interview that the war was part of the reason for the losses. “I think part of it was Iran,” he said, adding that voters understood the importance of what he had done.

He also conceded that the war’s effect on fuel costs mattered, saying voters probably were not willing to accept paying more for gasoline in the short term.

On November 4, Trump was asked about Vance’s post during an event at the White House. He called it “largely true,” saying the war had driven up gas prices “a little bit, short term.” He added, “If I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again because long term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” Asked about Vance’s post, Trump said he thought it was good.

Trump has also said the war will end “when I say it ends.”

How the midterm results unfolded

Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress. They are expected to hold at least 54 Senate seats after winning 10 of 11 battleground states. The Alaska and Mississippi Senate races remained unresolved and were rated as toss-ups.

Democrats flipped Senate seats in Republican-leaning South Carolina, Texas and Kansas. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA / UNSPLASH

A national voter poll found that 34 percent of voters called the war “crucial” to their vote. A separate survey of about 100,000 people across 50 states found that more than 6 in 10 believed military action against Iran was wrong.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he will not seek another term as House Republican leader after the losses.

Why the war put J.D. Vance in a difficult position

J.D. Vance backed Donald Trump in 2023 partly because he believed the former president would keep Americans out of reckless foreign wars. BY: MEGA

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq. In 2023, he said he backed Trump in part because Trump would not “recklessly send Americans to fight wars overseas.”

That stance left Vance in an awkward position when Trump launched the war in late February. Trump had pledged it would last four to five weeks, but it has since stretched into its eighth month.

On March 2, Vance wrote on X that Trump would “not get the United States into a years-long conflict with no clear objective.” In the same post, he said Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Vance spent much of the spring leading U.S. negotiators in talks to end the fighting. He reached an agreement with Iran to halt the fighting, but the agreement soon fell apart.