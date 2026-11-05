Companies that courted Donald Trump brace for congressional investigations

Corporate America fears subpoenas, stock losses and scrutiny under Democratic Congress. BY: CNP / ADMEDIA/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, posted a two-word warning on X, “Lawyer up.” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, posted a one-word message of his own: “Subpoenas.” Some of America’s biggest companies already have lawyers.

After two years of courting President Donald Trump, those companies are bracing for Garcia, who is in line to chair the Oversight Committee and other Democrats who will hold subpoena power when the new Congress convenes in January. According to lawyers and congressional investigators familiar with the matter, some firms likely to rank high on target lists have quietly opened back channels to the party. They see it as a hedge against the reckoning Democrats have previewed throughout the year.

How Democrats could pressure companies tied to Donald Trump

Democrats could obtain information from companies that dealt with the White House. BY: KELLY SIKKEMA / UNSPLASH

Every modern administration has resisted congressional oversight to some degree. In Trump’s first term, however, the White House refused to comply with a series of subpoenas from House Democrats. It also declared that it would not cooperate with the 2019 impeachment inquiry. This time, Democrats may have found a workaround. Much of the information Congress wants now sits with private companies that have left a paper trail with the White House. Publicly traded companies are regulated and answerable to shareholders, making them vulnerable to stock declines and reputational damage. That puts them under particular pressure to cooperate.

Inside Washington’s white-shoe law firms, lawyers who handle congressional investigations have started fielding panicked calls. “People are terrified of the reputational issues,” said a lawyer who represents clients that have already been targets of Democratic oversight. The lawyer was granted anonymity to speak candidly about client strategy. “A lot of corporations don’t believe there will be a blanket pardon,” the lawyer said. “They believe there’s going to be a pardon for people that Trump loves.”

More than a dozen people, including lawyers representing subjects of investigations and congressional staff members who work on them, said they expect most targets to cooperate with Democratic investigators to some degree. They described executives who worry less about a single bad headline than about what could follow the next presidential election. They fear a Justice Department that could act on referrals that Trump’s Justice Department is expected to ignore. “The world is long, power shifts,” said another lawyer who represents clients in congressional investigations. “If it’s a company and it’s a name that you’ve heard of before, it probably wants to be a company that you’ve heard of after the Trump administration is over.”

Robert Garcia outlines four investigations

Robert Garcia named four investigative targets: the Donald Trump family, immigration enforcement, corporate corruption and Jeffrey Epstein. BY: MEGA

Garcia gave the first detailed roadmap at a news conference in Huntington Beach, California, on November 4. He told reporters the Oversight Committee would be “focused like a laser” on four areas: the Trump family, immigration enforcement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), corporate corruption and Jeffrey Epstein. He said the first investigation, into what he calls the “Trump Crime Family,” would begin on “day one” of the new term.

On corporate corruption, Garcia pointed to contracts awarded to companies working on Trump’s renovation projects around Washington. He also cited firms that benefit from the war in Iran. He alleged that CEOs and corporations are posting “record profits” while ordinary Americans struggle. Garcia said “anyone who has been in bed with the Trumps” will have “no choice but to respond to our questions.” Reports on the committee’s plans say inquiries into corporate donors to Trump’s White House ballroom and companies that struck deals with Trump family members could begin as early as February.

Asked who should be worried, Garcia named former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, her adviser Corey Lewandowski, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, members of the Trump family and other administration officials.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has made a similar argument. He told reporters that pardons are apparently being paid for in exchange for turning a blind eye to corporate offenses. He said contributions also appear to be made in exchange for government actions that raise costs for Americans. “There is a cost to corruption,” Jeffries said, pledging to investigate “beginning on day one.”

White House ballroom donors among early targets

The White House released the names of donors to Donald Trump’s roughly $300 million ballroom project. BY: ANNABELLE GORDON/UPI/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

The ballroom project is a likely early focus. In October 2025, the White House released a list of corporate and individual donors to the roughly $300 million project, which required demolishing the East Wing. Garcia and two other House Democrats, Yassamin Ansari and Jared Huffman, sent Trump a letter the same day demanding documents and communications about the project.

Donald Trump’s Justice Department builds a defense

The White House has not said how far it will go to use executive privilege against congressional document requests. BY: CNP / ADMEDIA/NEWSCOM/THE MEGA AGENCY

On August 10, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion titled “Applicability of Executive Privilege to Presidential Communications with Private Advisers.” It concluded that executive privilege can protect the president’s communications with advisers outside government, provided those communications relate to official presidential decision-making.

Lawyers at Covington & Burling called the opinion “a potential new, but untested, framework for resisting disclosure” of communications involving outside parties. In a blog post, they added that it complicates matters for anyone who regularly deals with the White House or senior officials when responding to congressional inquiries directed at private parties.

Democrats have already pushed back. On August 26, Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and seven colleagues wrote to White House Counsel David Warrington. They asked for a list of the private advisers the administration believes are covered by the opinion and for related communications, setting a September 4 deadline.