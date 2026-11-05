Kid Rock says President Donald Trump handed him the phone during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron while they were golfing, then ‘gets in the golf cart’ and ‘leaves’

Kid Rock recalled how Donald Trump left him speaking with Emmanuel Macron during a golf outing after handing him the phone. BY: FOX NEWS CLIPS/YOUTUBE; OFA / ZOJ / WENN / MEGA; RON SACHS - POOL VIA CNP / MEGA

During a recent appearance on the October 30 episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, rapper Kid Rock shared a funny story about a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron during a golf outing with President Donald Trump.

During the show’s Overtime segment, host Bill Maher asked him about playing golf with Trump and how the outing led to a conversation with Macron.

“We are out golfing — I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one,” Rock said.

The rapper explained that Trump continued taking phone calls while playing golf. During the outing, Macron called Trump, who introduced Rock to the French leader.

“He is like, ‘Hey, I am here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am, and he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello,’” Rock recalled.

Rock then took the phone and greeted Macron. He also joked that he was from the “Paris of the Midwest,” referring to his hometown of Detroit.

The conversation, however, took an unexpected turn when Trump got into his golf cart and drove away, leaving Rock on the phone with Macron.

Maher was surprised by the story.

“He leaves Macron on the phone with Kid Rock!” the comedian said.

Rock joked, “I was like, ‘So what else you been up to?’”

Kid Rock says his support for Donald Trump has cost him career opportunities

Kid Rock discussed the career opportunities he said he lost because of his support for Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

In an October 21 interview, Rock acknowledged that his relationship with Trump has cost him corporate opportunities and invitations to major entertainment events.

“My relationship with Trump, yeah, that canceled all the, uh, any corporate deals coming my way. I don’t really get invited to be part of, you know, things like the NFL or things like that … all the shows that I was so friendly with over the years, from all the late-night talk shows to my friend Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, I don’t really get invited on there anymore,” he said.

Nevertheless, Rock said he is not particularly concerned about losing those opportunities.

“I put my country before pretty much everything except my family and God,” he said.

Kid Rock discusses political tensions with longtime friend Eminem

Eminem delivered a viral, 4.5-minute a cappella verse slamming Trump’s policies, appearance and actions. BY: IMAGESPACE / MEGA

In the same interview, Rock also acknowledged that his political views had tested some personal relationships, including his longtime friendship with fellow Detroit rapper Eminem.

He pointed to Eminem’s 2017 performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards, during which the rapper delivered a freestyle criticizing Trump.

“There’s been moments when, yeah, friendships have been tested. With Eminem, it would probably be, you know, when he did the thing at the BET Awards, where he’s just going hard in the paint against Trump,” Rock said.

However, the singer emphasized that he respects his friend’s right to hold different political opinions.

Kid Rock credits Donald Trump’s ally Charlie Kirk’s memorial with strengthening his faith

Kid Rock reflected on how Charlie Kirk’s memorial and Erika Kirk’s act of forgiveness inspired his renewed focus on faith and his album ‘Halfway 2 Jesus.’ BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Rock also discussed the personal inspiration behind his new album, “Halfway 2 Jesus.”

The singer recalled attending conservative activist Charlie Kirk‘s memorial service with his son following Kirk’s assassination in September 2025. He said he was particularly moved by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, publicly forgiving the man accused of killing her husband.

The experience prompted him to become more involved in his faith.

In the album’s foreword, Rock described the project as a combination of Christian themes and energetic rock music.

Kid Rock hails Donald Trump as a ‘dragon slayer’

Kid Rock praised Donald Trump as a ‘dragon slayer’ while applauding his administration’s efforts to roll back DEI programs. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

In April 2025, Rock gave Trump’s first 100 days in office an enthusiastic assessment. “Fan-freaking-tastic,” he said.

He also praised Trump’s approach to business, border security and his administration’s efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government.

“I call him the dragon slayer in that regard, cuz he just came and slit the throat of DEI and wokeness,” Rock said.

The singer further praised the president for what he described as an effort to restore American patriotism.

“Patriotism [is] at an all-time high,” he said.