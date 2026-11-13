That ring of discoloration spreading across the ceiling near a bathroom exhaust fan looks like a roof problem, but it often isn’t one. According to Family Handyman, the most common cause of water dripping or staining around a bath fan is condensation forming inside the ventilation duct itself, not a breach in the shingles overhead. Warm, moist shower air meets cold ductwork, the moisture turns back into liquid, and it finds its way down through the fan housing and into the drywall.

The physics are simple once you picture the path the air takes. A hot shower sends humid air up into the fan, through flexible or rigid ducting, and out through a roof or wall cap. If that duct runs through an unconditioned attic, the metal or plastic walls of the duct can be much colder than the air moving through them, especially in winter. Family Handyman notes that properly installed ducts are supposed to be sloped back toward the fan so any condensation that does form can drip out through the exterior vent rather than pooling inside the line. When the slope is wrong, missing insulation lets the duct run cold, or the run is too long, water collects inside the duct and eventually works its way back through the fan and into the ceiling, leaving a stain that mimics roof damage. Why Is Water Dripping from My Bathroom Fan? | Family Handyman

The Damper Flap That Decides Whether Moisture Comes Back In

Behind the fan grille sits a small plastic or metal flap called a damper. Its job is to let air out while keeping outside air, pests, and backflow from re-entering the duct. A stuck-open or stuck-closed damper disrupts normal airflow and can contribute to moisture lingering in the duct instead of exiting the home. Checking this flap is one of the few inspection steps a homeowner can do without climbing into the attic: remove the fan cover, look behind it, and see whether the flap moves easily.

Why an Underused Fan Can Make the Problem Worse

It sounds backward, but running the fan too little can be part of the issue. Family Handyman points out that even when a fan isn’t turned on, some warm, humid bathroom air still drifts up into the ductwork. On cold days, that trapped moisture condenses inside the duct whether or not the fan has been used recently. Running the fan during and for a stretch after every shower helps push that moisture fully outside instead of letting it sit and accumulate against cold duct walls. Why Is Water Dripping from My Bathroom Fan? | Family Handyman

Blocked, Undersized, or Poorly Routed Venting

A duct that is too narrow for the fan, crushed where it bends, or terminating somewhere that restricts airflow can force moist air to back up inside the line instead of escaping cleanly. Joseph Wade, vice president of operations for Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, is quoted in the Family Handyman piece noting that improper installation, including the wrong duct size or a fan positioned directly over a shower or tub, can lead to the kind of excessive moisture that eventually shows up as dripping. If the fan sits right above the water source, condensation has a very short, very direct path back down. Why Is Water Dripping from My Bathroom Fan? | Family Handyman

When It Really Is the Roof, or a Nearby Pipe

Condensation is the likeliest explanation, but it isn’t the only one. Family Handyman also lists plumbing leaks from attic water lines spraying onto the duct or fan housing, and genuine roof leaks, as real possibilities, particularly after heavy rain. Gregory notes that fixtures, fans, and vents tend to sit at the lowest points of a ceiling, so gravity often carries water from a roof leak or a leaking air conditioner drip line straight toward the fan opening, making it look like the fan itself is the source even when it is simply where the water collects. The practical way to tell the two apart is timing: staining or dripping that shows up mainly after a shower points to condensation, while staining that appears after or during rainfall points toward the roof or an attic line. Why Is Water Dripping from My Bathroom Fan? | Family Handyman

Fixing the Duct Instead of Chasing the Ceiling Stain

Addressing condensation starts in the attic. Checking that duct insulation is intact and refastening or replacing any that has slipped or degraded is one of the simpler fixes, and it’s a job most homeowners can tackle themselves. Family Handyman describes installing a condensation trap or a drip loop in the ductwork, an approach suggested by renovator Drew Mansur of TileCloud, as a way to intercept moisture before it travels all the way back to the fan. Lubricating the damper mechanism every six to twelve months helps it continue to move freely. As a hypothetical cost picture drawn from the figures Family Handyman cites, replacing a damper might run around fifteen dollars for the part plus roughly one hundred fifty dollars an hour if a contractor handles the labor, while a fifteen-foot roll of duct insulation and a roll of aluminum tape together might cost under forty dollars for a do-it-yourself repair. These are illustrative figures tied to the source’s own estimates, not a quote for any specific home, and actual costs will vary by region and contractor.

Wade also notes that bathroom fans generally hold up well for five to ten years before they lose enough power to move moisture efficiently, which is worth factoring in if the duct and insulation check out fine but drips persist. Before assuming a roof repair is needed, it’s worth tracing the stain back to its actual source: pull the fan cover, examine the damper, look at the duct’s insulation and slope in the attic, and only call a roofer once condensation has been ruled out. Why Is Water Dripping from My Bathroom Fan? | Family Handyman

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