Disconnecting the garden hose is the step everyone remembers, and it is also the step that convinces people the job is done. The part that actually causes burst pipes is the water still sitting inside the faucet and the short run of pipe behind it, between the outdoor spigot and the shutoff valve inside the house. If that section is not emptied, the water inside it can freeze, expand, and crack the pipe behind the wall long before anyone notices a drip on the outside.

Why removing the hose doesn’t empty the pipe: a garden hose only holds the water that was flowing through it while it was attached. Once it is unscrewed, the hose drains, but the faucet itself and the metal or plastic pipe running from that faucet back into the wall are a separate, closed system. If that pipe has nowhere to drain and no air gap to relieve pressure, any water left inside it is trapped. Ice does not need much room to do damage. As water freezes it expands by roughly nine percent, and when it has nowhere to go, that expansion pushes outward against the pipe wall until something gives. Because the failure point is usually inside the wall cavity, it can stay hidden all winter and only show itself in spring as a water stain, a soft spot in drywall, or a sudden spike in a water bill.

Two very different kinds of outdoor faucets

Not every outdoor spigot behaves the same way in cold weather, and knowing which type is mounted on the house changes what winter prep actually requires. A standard hose bib is a short faucet mounted flush against the exterior wall, and the valve that controls the water sits right at the faucet itself, meaning the pipe behind it can still hold standing water even when the faucet is closed. A frost-free (sometimes called frost-proof) sillcock looks similar from the outside but the actual valve stem extends several inches to a foot or more back into the heated interior of the house, so when it is shut off the water column retreats to a warmer zone and the exposed section drains by gravity through a small opening. The giveaway is usually the length of the faucet body and the angle of the handle; a frost-free unit is noticeably longer front to back than it looks. A homeowner who assumes every outdoor faucet is frost-free, or never checks which type is actually installed, is the one most likely to be surprised by a hidden freeze crack.

The step that actually protects the pipe

For a standard hose bib, or for a frost-free sillcock that still has a hose left attached (which defeats the drainage design by trapping water against the opening), the reliable fix is to locate the interior shutoff valve that feeds that specific outdoor line. These are commonly found in a basement, crawlspace, or utility room, close to where the pipe exits toward the faucet. Turning that valve off stops new water from refilling the line, and then opening the outdoor faucet afterward lets gravity pull the remaining water out and relieves any pressure that built up between the two points. Leaving the outdoor faucet open a crack after the interior valve is closed is a reasonable way to confirm the line actually drained, since a hiss of air or a last trickle is a good sign the section is now empty rather than sealed shut with water still inside.

Not every house has an accessible interior shutoff for each outdoor spigot, particularly older homes or ones where a line was added later without one. In that situation, an insulated faucet cover rated for freezing temperatures, wrapped snugly over the spigot itself, is a reasonable backup, since it slows how quickly the metal reaches freezing even on a hard-freeze night. It is a mitigation, not a substitute for draining the line, and it will not help if the real vulnerability is standing water several inches back inside the wall where the cover cannot reach.

What a hidden crack looks like before it becomes a flood

Because the damage happens out of sight, the earliest signs tend to show up indoors rather than outdoors. A faint, intermittent hiss or trickling sound near the wall where the outdoor faucet is mounted, a damp patch or discoloration on interior drywall in that same area, or a noticeably higher water bill in late winter are all reasonable prompts to look closer, even if the outdoor faucet itself looks completely normal. A cracked pipe behind a wall does not always leak immediately; sometimes the crack stays closed by the ice itself and only starts spraying once the pipe thaws in spring, which is why early spring is worth a deliberate check of every exterior faucet location from the inside, not just a glance at the spigot from the yard.

The practical decision for any given house comes down to identifying what kind of outdoor faucet is actually installed, finding whether there is an interior shutoff for it, and treating a hose disconnect as the first step rather than the whole routine. A frost-free sillcock with nothing attached to it and a clear path to drain is largely self-protecting. A standard hose bib, or any faucet with a hose left on through the cold months, depends entirely on that interior valve being closed and the line being drained before the first hard freeze, and that is the step worth confirming by hand rather than assuming it already happened.

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