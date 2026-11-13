If you own a Little Giant ladder and you’re about to haul it out of the garage to string lights along the roofline, check the rail above the leg locks before you climb. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, working with Little Giant Ladder Systems, recalled about 3.66 million ladders with Rapid Locks on November 5 because the locks can fail to fully engage, letting the ladder suddenly retract out from under whoever is standing on it. The fix is simple to check for, but it has to happen before the ladder goes up a wall, not after. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The models involved: the recall covers Little Giant ladders sold under the names Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum and Vector. Rapid Locks are the black or orange fittings that insert into the ladder’s rungs on each leg to hold a chosen height — they’re the mechanism that lets these ladders adjust instead of locking at one fixed length. The brand name and model name are printed on the side rail, so start there to confirm whether your ladder is one of the recalled types. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The QC Sticker Is the Deciding Factor

Not every one of these models is included. According to the CPSC notice, ladders that already have an orange rectangular “QC” sticker on the rail, positioned above one of the Rapid Locks, are not part of the recall — that sticker indicates the lock was already inspected and cleared. If your ladder is a listed model and does not have that orange QC sticker on the rail, it falls under the recall and needs attention before use. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

Why the Ladders Can Suddenly Retract

The hazard described by CPSC is specific: if a Rapid Lock isn’t fully engaged into the rung, the ladder section can collapse downward while someone is standing on it, which is a fall hazard rather than a gradual wobble you’d notice in advance. Little Giant has received 25 reports of ladders retracting this way, including 19 reports of injuries. Three of those involved head injuries — described in the recall as traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, concussion, vision loss, hearing loss and cognitive impairment — and 16 involved other injuries such as joint or bone fractures, lacerations and bruising. The company separately logged 39 reports of Rapid Locks not functioning properly even without a fall being reported. Those numbers reflect reports received by the manufacturer, not a claim about how often any individual ladder is likely to fail, but they’re the reason CPSC moved on this at this scale. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

What Little Giant Is Telling Owners to Do

The remedy isn’t a simple refund-on-request. Consumers are told to stop using an affected ladder immediately and go to www.littlegiantladders.com/pages/recalls, or scan the QR code on the ladder itself, and contact Little Giant for a free repair kit. That kit includes warning labels and instructions that need to be affixed to the ladder, along with guidance to verify that the Rapid Locks are properly engaged before every single use and to keep the locks lubricated as ongoing maintenance. If, after applying that lubrication and following the instructions, a lock still doesn’t engage correctly, Little Giant asks owners to contact the company again for an evaluation. If the lock still isn’t working properly after that evaluation, the company will offer either a replacement ladder of the same or an equivalent model, or a refund — full purchase price for ladders bought within the past 12 months, and a depreciated value based on purchase date for older ones. Little Giant can be reached toll-free at 866-201-9069, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain time, Monday through Friday. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

Where These Ladders Were Sold

These ladders were sold at Lowe’s, Costco and other stores nationwide, as well as online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com and LittleGiantLadders.com, from December 2015 through October 2026, at prices ranging from about $100 to $1,000 depending on the model. That long sales window is part of why the recall covers so many units — a ladder bought nearly a decade ago for routine gutter cleaning could be the same model someone is now reaching for to hang a wreath or string lights along a second-story eave. Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

Before you climb anything this season, walk out to wherever the ladder lives, read the model name off the rail, and look specifically for that orange QC sticker above a Rapid Lock. If the model matches the list and the sticker isn’t there, the ladder goes back in the garage until the repair kit and labels arrive, not just for one cautious use but as a standing rule — the instructions call for checking that the locks are fully engaged every single time, not only once after the kit shows up. Holiday decorating tends to mean reaching higher and farther than usual, often alone, which is exactly the situation where a lock that silently fails to catch matters most.

Image Credit: Jan van der Wolf — Pexels License / Pexels